Series Episode

How ‘Disrupters’ Transform Credit Quality and Sectors

From Tesla to Netflix, innovative technologies and market-disrupting products are still grabbing the attention of consumers and investors. In a rapidly changing market environment, we look at how to identify true disrupters at an early stage and how their credit quality evolves. We’ll also dive into industries being shaken up by disruptions: new weight loss drugs in the pharmaceutical sector and the impact of AI startup DeepSeek on Chinese technology companies.

Hosts: Jeff Pruzan, VP, Senior Research Writer - Moody’s Ratings; Livia Yap, VP, Senior Research Writer - Moody’s Ratings

Guests: Peter Abdill, MD, Corporate Finance Group - Moody’s Ratings; Shawn Xiong, VP, Senior Analyst - Moody’s Ratings

Related research: