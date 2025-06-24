Series Episode

Industry Outlooks Turn Negative Amid Mounting Risks

Our view of credit fundamentals – a mix of financial and business conditions – has turned increasingly negative across sectors. We examine why industries like airlines and retail are under strain, while others like aerospace and defense are staying afloat.

Hosts: Tania Hall, Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings; Tom Coghlan, AVP-Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: Sven Reinke, Managing Director, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Ratings; Frederic Duranson, Vice President - Senior Analyst, Corporate Finance Group, Moody’s Ratings

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