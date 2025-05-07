Series Episode

How Data Centers Are Defying Growth Risks

Increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) is spurring massive investment in data centers, which could top $2 trillion in the next four years. But huge energy requirements and uncertainties over future computing needs may pose long-term credit risks to developers, landlords and investors.

Host: Louis Hau, Vice President - Senior Research Writer, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: John Medina, Senior Vice President, Moody's Ratings; Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President - Senior Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Related research: