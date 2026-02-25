Series Episode

AI, the Future of Work, and the Risks for Governments

What happens when technology starts automating and augmenting the cognitive tasks that form the backbone of many professions?

The stakes are high: companies are reorganizing, workers are anxious, and major investors are pouring billions into models, chips and data centers. Meanwhile, governments face important decisions on how to minimize social disruption from AI, while maximizing economic gains.

Explore which jobs are most exposed, what factors could boost productivity gains, and the steps governments are taking to manage the transition: https://www.moodys.com/ai-insights

Host: Gabriel Agostini, Assistant Vice President, Credit Strategy and Research, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: Ana Rayes, Vice President, Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings; Elisa Parisi-Capone, Vice President, Senior Analyst, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research:

© 2026 Moody’s Corporation and/or its licensors and affiliates. All rights reserved. Go to www.moodys.com/pages/globaldisclaimer.aspx for complete legal terms and conditions governing use of Moody’s information made available in this video.