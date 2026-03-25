Series Episode

US Tariffs Under IEEPA Struck Down: What’s Next for Credit

The US Supreme Court's rejection of the raft of US tariffs imposed in 2025 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) offers near-term relief for some exporters, but some sectors may still be in the crosshairs.

We discuss the prospect of refunds, the durability of restrictive trade frameworks, and how the US administration will likely tap other legal means achieve its trade agenda.

This comes amid upheaval from the Middle East conflict which is rippling across sectors and deepening the uncertainty.

Host: William Foster, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk, Moody's Ratings

Guests: Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

Related Research:

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