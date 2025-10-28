Moody's logo
The Big Picture

Oct 28 · 17 MIN
COP30: How to Finance for Resilience

Extreme weather is intensifying, and funding for adaptation measures remains a challenge. Emerging markets face growing economic and credit risks given limited resilience and insurance protection. 

 

In this new video podcast ahead of the COP30 meeting in Belém, Brazil, our Moody’s experts discuss whether innovative private and multilateral finance are the answers to bridging the gap.

Watch the full episode at: moodys.com/sustainable-finance

 

Host: Colin Ellis, Head of Centre for Credit Research, Moody’s Ratings

 

Guests: Rahul Ghosh, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Moody’s Ratings; Marie Diron, Global Head of Sovereign and Sub-Sovereign Risk, Moody's Ratings

 

