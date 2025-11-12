Series Episode

Outlooks 2026: Political Polarization Strains Global Credit

Differing views on politics and the economy are making it harder for lawmakers to agree on issues like trade, immigration, regulation and fiscal policy. In this episode, Moody’s Ratings experts unpack the risk to credit in 2026 and repercussions for businesses and consumers.

Learn more and watch the full episode at moodys.com/outlooks

Host: Paloma San Valentin, Managing Director, North America Corporate Finance, Moody’s Ratings

Guest: Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

