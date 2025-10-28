COP30: Possible Solutions to Finance for Resilience

Series Episode

There are just a few weeks to go until the COP30 meeting in Belém, Brazil, and financing for adaptation measures, like nature-based solutions, is still falling behind.

As the impact from extreme weather mounts, emerging markets face growing economic and credit risks due to limited resilience and insurance protection.

In this new video podcast episode of “The Big Picture”, our experts discuss whether innovative private and multilateral finance are the answers to bridging the gap.

Host: Colin Ellis, Head of Centre for Credit Research, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: Rahul Ghosh, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, Moody’s Ratings; Marie Diron, Global Head of Sovereign and Sub-Sovereign Risk, Moody's Ratings

Related Research:

Environmental Risk – Global – Strong water management increases economic resilience to physical climate risk (https://www.moodys.com/research/Environmental-Risk-Global-Strong-water-management-increases-economic-resilience-to-Sector-In-Depth--PBC_1456079) 27 Oct 2025

Environmental Risk – Global – Adaptation can support credit strength, but faces race to keep up with climate risks (https://www.moodys.com/research/Environmental-Risk-Global-Adaptation-can-support-credit-strength-but-faces-Sector-In-Depth--PBC_1450816) 22 Sep 2025

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