Outlooks 2026: How Political Polarization Strains Credit

Differing views on politics and the economy are making it harder for lawmakers around the world to agree on issues like trade, immigration, regulation and fiscal policy.
On this episode of “The Big Picture”, Moody’s Ratings experts unpack the risk to credit in 2026 and repercussions for businesses and consumers.
Learn more at moodys.com/outlooks
Host: Paloma San Valentin, Managing Director, North America Corporate Finance, Moody’s Ratings
Guest: Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings
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