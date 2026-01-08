Back to series

The Big Picture

Series Episode
Jan 8 · 21 MIN
Outlooks 2026: How New Digital Systems Will Transform Credit Markets

New and emerging digital technologies are connecting previously siloed areas of finance.

 

The convergence of traditional finance with digital assets, the rapid evolution of blockchain and AI, and the growing influence of cyber risks across sectors will create both challenges and opportunities. 

 

In this episode, we speak with Moody’s experts to understand the risks, innovations, and financing needs shaping global financial markets.

 

Learn more at https://www.moodys.com/outlooks 

 

Host: William Foster, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk, Moody's Ratings 

 

Guests: Fabian Astic, Managing Director, Global Head of Digital Economy, Moody’s Ratings; Lesley Ritter, Senior Vice President, Cyber Credit Risk, Moody’s Ratings

 

