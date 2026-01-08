Series Episode

Outlooks 2026: How New Digital Systems Will Transform Credit Markets

New and emerging digital technologies are connecting previously siloed areas of finance.

The convergence of traditional finance with digital assets, the rapid evolution of blockchain and AI, and the growing influence of cyber risks across sectors will create both challenges and opportunities.

In this episode, we speak with Moody’s experts to understand the risks, innovations, and financing needs shaping global financial markets.

Host: William Foster, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk, Moody's Ratings

Guests: Fabian Astic, Managing Director, Global Head of Digital Economy, Moody’s Ratings; Lesley Ritter, Senior Vice President, Cyber Credit Risk, Moody’s Ratings

