Outlooks 2026: How AI and Digital Disruption is Affecting Credit

AI is fueling a boom in data centers, and the world’s biggest hyperscalers are pouring billions into building up their capacity.

But risks of an AI bubble and circular deals involving companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are worrying investors.

Host: Paloma San Valentin, Managing Director, North America Corporate Finance, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: John Medina, Senior Vice President, Moody's Ratings; Raj Joshi, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

