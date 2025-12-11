Back to series

Dec 11 · 20 MIN
Outlooks 2026: How AI and Digital Disruption is Affecting Credit

AI is fueling a boom in data centers, and the world’s biggest hyperscalers are pouring billions into building up their capacity. 

 

But risks of an AI bubble and circular deals involving companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are worrying investors.

 

Learn more about data center growth in 2026 and other sector outlooks: moodys.com/outlooks

 

Host: Paloma San Valentin, Managing Director, North America Corporate Finance, Moody’s Ratings 

 

Guests: John Medina, Senior Vice President, Moody's Ratings; Raj Joshi, Senior Vice President, Moody’s Ratings

 

