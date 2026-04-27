Series Episode

Why Private Credit’s Volatility Won’t Stop Growth

The private credit market has morphed into a powerhouse, deriving its allure from low volatility, stable and high predictable returns.

But less than a year after the so-called “golden age” of private credit, the asset class is now grappling with a period of uncertainty following its astronomical growth.

That volatility includes a wave of redemptions – when investors go to credit funds and ask for their money back — on top of disruption from AI and calls for more transparency. The wildcard of retail investors also raises the stakes.

In this episode, we discuss the negative outlook for perpetual non-traded BDCs (Business Development Companies), the impact from the Middle East conflict, exposure for the software sector, and what regulators might do next.

Host: Gabriel Agostini, Assistant Vice President, Credit Strategy and Research, Moody’s Ratings

Guests: Marc Pinto, Global Head of Private Credit, Moody’s Ratings; Atsi Sheth, Chief Credit Officer, Moody’s Ratings

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