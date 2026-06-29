250 years on: Financial foundations for a changing world

The United States’ 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4, 2026, offers an opportunity to reflect on one of the enduring themes of the country’s development: the role that financial discipline, institutional credibility, and evolving approaches to risk have played in supporting growth over time.

From the early years of the republic, the US has relied in part on its ability to borrow, tax, and invest in ways that support confidence at home and abroad. That same dynamic continues to shape modern government operations, where tax administration, credit analysis, and financial oversight can all contribute to a more stable operating environment.

Today, governments are working in a more complex landscape — one shaped by cross-border capital flows, more intricate corporate structures, and growing pressure to operate efficiently while maintaining transparency and accountability. In that context, data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly being used to support a more informed approach to financial governance.



The evolution of tax administration: From enforcement to more data-driven oversight

For centuries, governments have relied on tax systems not only as a source of revenue but also as a cornerstone of economic stability. Over time, however, the work of tax authorities has become more complex. The growth of multinational enterprises, digital business models, and intra-group transactions has made it more challenging for authorities to assess whether profits are being taxed where economic activity occurs.

Transfer pricing — the practice of determining how profits are allocated across jurisdictions — has become a core part of that challenge. Effective oversight often depends not only on technical knowledge but also on access to comprehensive data, consistent methodologies, and analytical tools that can help authorities review large volumes of information more efficiently.

Today, many tax authorities around the world are turning to data-driven tools to strengthen their ability to monitor, assess, and support compliance. Used by more than 80 tax authorities worldwide, Moody’s offers tax and transfer pricing capabilities designed to assist organizations in conducting risk assessment, benchmarking analysis, and preparing for audits. These capabilities can help tax authorities enhance their processes for identifying potential discrepancies, prioritizing cases, and supporting efforts toward consistent and transparent taxation practices.

Although every jurisdiction has its own priorities and operating context, a common objective often remains the same: supporting tax systems that are effective and equipped to respond to growing complexity.



AI and the next phase of efficiency in tax administration

AI is also beginning to shape how some tax administration functions are carried out. AI may help tax professionals work more efficiently. For example, AI may assist with analyzing large sets of filings to help surface potential inconsistencies, anomalies, or indicators of underreporting or misclassification in value-added tax (VAT).

In transfer pricing, these capabilities may be particularly relevant in tasks such as identifying comparable companies or transactions, helping surface potential intergroup pricing irregularities, and aiding teams in documenting and evaluating their analyses. Used carefully, these tools may allow skilled professionals to spend less time on repetitive data processing and more time on investigation, review, and judgment.

Importantly, however, many government AI use and governance frameworks emphasize transparency and accountability. Auditability — the ability for AI decisions to be traced, explained, and validated — is widely considered essential to maintaining public trust. AI in public finance should thus have clear provenance and remain a supporting capability rather than a replacement for professional oversight, helping support consistent, informed decision-making and confidence in the tax system.

In this way, AI may be understood as a continuation of governments’ policy objectives to strengthen the integrity and effectiveness of government systems through innovation.



Beyond tax: A holistic view of public finance

While tax administration sustains government revenue, the broader system of public finance has long been an important driver of economic strength.

From federal investment in infrastructure and innovation to state-led economic development strategies to the local financing of schools, services, and community growth, public finance reflects a coordinated approach to potential progress. Capital is not only raised but directed with purpose, supporting industries, strengthening regions, and expanding opportunities across the country.

This system is increasingly shaped by data-driven decision-making. Governments today must navigate a complex, interconnected economy, evaluating benefits and risks of both investment and lending with the goal of supporting effective and sustainable public spending. The ability to act with foresight, rather than just reacting, is becoming an increasingly important characteristic of modern fiscal leadership.

Bank supervision also remains an important part of that broader framework. Consistent oversight at entity and system levels helps support confidence in financial institutions, promote more stable lending conditions, and reduce the likelihood that isolated stresses spread more widely through the economy. Financial stability is a prerequisite for helping promote the efficient flow of capital to where it is needed most, supporting businesses, communities, and sustainable long-term growth.

Together, consistent financial bank supervision, efficient capital allocation, and informed economic development policies driven by data may help create the conditions for responsible public financial management.



Strengthening the foundations of economic prosperity

As the US looks ahead to its next 250 years, financial systems are likely to remain under pressure from technological innovation, shifting geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics, and rising expectations for government efficiency.

Responding to these pressures may require informed policy decisions built on high-quality data; transparent use of policy tools; and holistic understanding of tax, public finance, and risk oversight functions.

In that environment, governments may be better positioned against economic shocks when they can strengthen tax administration; improve visibility into financial risk; and make more informed decisions about borrowing, investment, and resource allocation. Over time, those capabilities can reinforce the financial foundations that have sustained US economic prosperity and growth.



A legacy of trust and a future of innovation

The story of US sovereignty has long been tied to its financial history, from early efforts to establish creditworthiness to its integral role in the global economy.

As that story continues to evolve, so too must the tools and approaches that support it.

As governments continue to adapt to a changing economic landscape, data, analytics, and responsibly deployed AI may play a growing role in helping public institutions operate with greater efficiency, transparency, and consistency. And as the US marks its 250th anniversary, this forward-looking focus may be one meaningful way to connect a long history of financial stewardship with the possibilities of the future.