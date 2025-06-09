For financial and tax administrators, complexity around financial transactions and analysis is a given.
With Moody's cutting-edge solutions, complexity becomes manageable, empowering your business to navigate the intricacies of tax management with unparalleled efficiency and confidence.
We designed our suite of advanced tools and technology to bolster your capabilities, enable informed decision-making, and provide visibility across various tax jurisdictions. By simplifying tax calculations, our solutions not only streamline operations but also unlock significant resource-to-cost savings.
We provide comprehensive and reliable data, analytical tools, and expertise to help navigate the complexities of tax and transfer pricing.
Moody’s equips government organizations with comprehensive and timely data, simplifying tax obligation monitoring and reducing noncompliance risks.
Our solutions aid in detecting tax evasion and fraud through sophisticated data analysis. By globally standardizing information, we foster transparency and fair comparisons in tax administration. Our use of advanced analytics — including credit-risk modeling — helps assess entities' financial health, predict potential risks, and enhance decision-making processes.
We meet customer needs and make it easier for them to get things right.
We recognize the importance of efficiency, and our tools are designed to save time.
Our data solutions arm data analysts and scientists with trusted, standardized, and current and historical information, enabling them to uncover patterns, trends, and insights that might otherwise be overlooked.
Our solution streamlines data collection and cleaning, providing these professionals with more time to focus on their analytical work.
Our solutions provide government investigators with a powerful tool for their work. Our comprehensive and timely data helps them trace financial transactions, expose tax evasion, and detect fraudulent activities.
Our sophisticated data analysis capabilities can help investigators uncover hidden patterns and relationships, providing critical leads in their investigations. With a streamlined and efficient process for data collection and analysis, investigators can focus more on interpreting and applying findings, ultimately enhancing their investigations’ effectiveness and success.
We equip policy researchers and practitioners with data-driven research on a variety of economic and financial topics, contributing to a more informed public discourse and policymaking process.
Moody’s Orbis database provides comprehensive, standardized, and up-to-date information on over 525 million companies worldwide, encompassing non-financial information such as group structure and beneficial ownership as well as financials.
When combined with additional datasets, Orbis can provide financial and tax administrators the critical insights they need, including:
Financial data for over 190 million company financials, including over 49 million private companies with detailed financials available in IFRS, local GAAP, and global standardized formats reaching back over 20 years.
Intellectual property data, including more than 166 million patents and intellectual property worldwide, as well as over 70,000 royalty rate arrangements and innovation strength indicators.
Ownership data, including extensive global ownership data, shareholding, and subsidiary information covering corporate, beneficial, and historical owners and directors.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) data, including equity, initial public offering, venture capital and private equity activities, along with foreign direct investment profiles.
For over 25 years we have been working with tax and financial administrations to provide information on financial, historical, and tax data.
Moody’s platform helps tax administrations improve their processes for tax risk detection and investigation. It brings together diverse sources of information to provide tax administrations with greater insights about taxpayers — within or outside their tax jurisdictions.
Our solutions can help your institution:
Use tax data to identify taxpayers requiring further investigation
Compare and spread tax scores (corporate group and company specific)
Add targets by profiles into your portfolio and monitor and manage them
Investigate ownership structures, financials, M&A, and current and historical IP
Screen a company’s risk profile according to your standards and report on it
Create and customize tax modeling for the target company
Use the advanced search criteria and batch search to input and identify in-house companies
Our solutions quantify the arm’s length price through process-driven workflows that simplify transfer-pricing profits and transaction-based analyses.
For financial intra-group transactions, our tools evaluate borrowers’ credit risks by considering issuer-specific risks, probability of default, and expected loss, allowing you to review whether accurate adjustments have been made to comparables used.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development released a new report focusing on transfer-pricing rules for baseline marketing and distribution activities.
Discover how advancements in data analytics are making tax investigations less labor intensive, helping tax administrations to identify fraudulent activity with greater precision and speed.
Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.
Explore how closely controlled corporations can leverage tax minimization strategies within legal frameworks. Learn about their unique tax risks and how Moody's data and tools can help tax administrations enhance oversight and compliance.
Discover how Canada's top public pensions, the Maple 8, navigate risks and leverage opportunities to promote financial stability and growth.
The rapid digitization of the global economy is drastically altering how we function at home and at work. Technology has reshaped business models, value chains, lifestyles, and daily work routines worldwide.
The perspective on transfer pricing has transformed from a straightforward documentation compliance exercise to a strategic necessity that requires foresight and planning in anticipation of potentially significant tax implications for companies.
Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development guidance and tax authority scrutiny increase the complexity of intercompany lending for multinationals, but Moody’s EDF-X solution can help assess credit ratings and interest rates for loans.
New Pillar 1 and 2 tax rules aim to neutralize profit shifting by taxing multinationals where income is earned. New Pillar 1 and 2 tax rules aim to curb profit shifting, taxing multinationals where income is earned. Despite compromises for low-tax jurisdictions, they may reduce aggressive tax avoidance.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.