Moody’s at MIT Quantum Hackathon

Quote by the winning team:

"Our challenge was to build a quantum portfolio optimizer from start to finish, algorithm to interfacing with real cutting-edge quantum hardware. Most of the field of Quantum Computing is focused on theory and theoretical applications, but this challenge put the power of a qubit into our palm and asked us to produce real, physical results. Interweaving the economic theory of portfolio optimization with the physics-based capabilities of our quantum annealer was by no means an easy task, but it was an extremely fulfilling one. Seeing a real quantum computer applied to a real and pressing problem, with great success, redoubled our enthusiasm for the field and its potential to revolutionize how we problem-solve. A combination of hard work, innovative thinking, and a lot of coding led to our winning algorithm, which used quantum annealing to solve QUBO formulated mean-VaR portfolio optimization problems."

Hackathons are a great way to get new innovation ideas for problems that are relevant to our business and also to meet great talent from top institutions.

Keep calm and hack on!