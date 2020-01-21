Press releases

2026
2025
2024
2023

2023

12/05/2023

Moody’s launches Moody’s research assistant, a GenAI tool to power analytic insights

11/06/2023

Moody’s creates new private credit analytical franchise, appoints Ana Arsov to lead

10/25/2023

Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2023

10/23/2023

Moody's and Google Cloud Partner on generative AI applications tailored for financial services professionals

10/19/2023

Moody’s wins top ranking in Chartis RiskTech100 2024

09/19/2023

Moody’s launches VIS Rating in partnership with Vietnam’s leading financial institutions

09/05/2023

Moody’s appoints Richard Steele as General Counsel

08/03/2023

Moody’s announces CFO Transition

07/25/2023

Moody's Corporation reports results for second quarter 2023

06/29/2023

Moody’s and Microsoft develop enhanced risk, data, analytics, research and collaboration solutions powered by generative AI

04/25/2023

Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2023

04/20/2023

Moody's highlights its dustainability performance in new reports

03/09/2023

Moody's Corporation appoints Vincent Forlenza as Chairman of the Board

02/14/2023

Moody’s seeking nonprofit partners aligned with community impact strategy

01/31/2023

Moody’s named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fourth consecutive year

01/31/2023

Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2022; sets outlook for 2023

01/10/2023

Moody’s named one of America’s most JUST companies

01/09/2023

Moody’s names Francisco Martinez-Garcia Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

2022
2021

2021

12/07/2021

Moody’s recognized with CDP’s ‘A’ score on climate action for second consecutive year

12/03/2021

Moody’s acquires PassFort and agrees to acquire kompany, expanding KYC and compliance capabilities

11/02/2021

Moody’s acquires Bogard, expanding KYC coverage for politically exposed persons

11/01/2021

Moody's names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Corporate Affairs

10/28/2021

Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2021

09/30/2021

Moody’s joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), will help develop reporting framework

09/21/2021

Moody’s announces participation in new GFANZ Alliance: Commits to align products and services to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

09/20/2021

Moody’s accelerates net-zero commitments to 2040; recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD company

09/13/2021

Moody’s and BitSight partner to create integrated cybersecurity risk platform

08/05/2021

Moody's to acquire RMS, leader in climate & natural disaster risk

07/17/2021

Moody’s corporation elects Zig Serafin to Board of Directors

06/14/2021

Moody’s highlights its commitment to sustainability leadership

06/02/2021

Moody’s named to the Fortune 500

05/12/2021

Moody’s and Team8 announce investment in VisibleRisk as it launches cyber rating

05/04/2021

Moody’s 2020 TCFD Report highlights climate action progress

04/28/2021

Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2021

01/28/2021

Moody’s earns top HRC Corporate Equality score for tenth consecutive year

01/28/2021

Moody’s launches DataHub, collating billions of data points for decision-makers to explore and analyze

01/27/2021

Moody’s again named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

01/21/2021

Moody’s names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding

01/04/2021

Moody’s acquires Catylist, Inc., advancing its commercial real estate capabilities

2020

2020

12/22/2020

Moody’s announces commitment to ‘Say on Climate’ campaign

12/19/2020

Moody’s Corporation elects Lloyd W. Howell, Jr. to Board of Directors

12/08/2020

Moody’s recognized with CDP’s prestigious ‘A’ score for climate action

12/07/2020

Moody’s acquires ZM Financial Systems, bolstering risk assessment capabilities for U.S. banks

11/04/2020

Moody’s acquires minority stake in MioTech, a provider of alternative data and analytical tools for ESG and KYC markets in Greater China

10/29/2020

Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2020

10/22/2020

Moody’s announces leadership succession

10/21/2020

Moody’s purchases acquire Media, advancing leadership in counterparty screening, surveillance solutions

09/15/2020

Moody’s named to 2020 Working Mother Best Companies lists

08/11/2020

Moody’s acquires stake in MARC, strengthening presence in key ASEAN market

07/30/2020

Moody's corporation reports results for second quarter 2020

07/28/2020

Moody’s announces environmental sustainability commitments

05/14/2020

Moody’s named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 list

04/30/2020

Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2020

04/28/2020

Moody’s CSR report highlights 2019 milestones, COVID-19 efforts

03/26/2020

Moody’s provides $1 Million in funding for COVID-19 relief

03/09/2020

Moody’s offering Coronavirus credit and economic research free to the public

03/02/2020

Moody’s acquires RBA International, a leader in online training and certifications

02/12/2020

Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2019; sets outlook for full year 2020

01/31/2020

Moody’s donates $50,000 to Coronavirus relief

01/23/2020

Moody’s acquires RDC, a leader in risk and compliance intelligence, data and software

01/21/2020

Moody’s earns top Corporate Equality score for ninth consecutive year

01/21/2020

Moody’s named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for first time

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