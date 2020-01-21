04/09/2026
Moody’s brings credit and compliance workflows directly into Anthropic’s Claude
04/22/2025
Moody’s Corporation reports results for first quarter 2025
04/21/2025
MSCI and Moody's to launch independent risk assessments for private credit investments
02/18/2025
Marc Pinto named Global Head of Private Credit for Moody's Ratings
02/13/2025
Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2024; sets outlook for 2025
01/13/2025
Moody’s to Acquire CAPE Analytics, adding geospatial AI power to its insurance solutions
11/21/2024
Moody’s acquires Numerated Growth Technologies, expanding lending technology solutions
10/22/2024
Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2024
10/08/2024
Moody’s wins top ranking in ChartisRiskTech100 for third consecutive year
09/05/2024
Moody’s acquires Praedicat, adding casualty and liability modeling capabilities
07/23/2024
Moody's Corporation reports results for second quarter 2024
07/08/2024
Moody’s announces participation in Project Guardian to explore asset tokenization
07/01/2024
Moody’s and MSCI announce a strategic partnership to enhance transparency and deliver data-driven risk solutions
05/02/2024
Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2024
04/23/2024
Moody’s teams up with the New York Giants and New York Jets as the new Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium
04/04/2024
Atsi Sheth appointed Chief Credit Officer for Moody’s Ratings
02/27/2024
Moody’s announces 2024 nonprofit partners
02/13/2024
Moody’s names Noémie Heuland as Chief Financial Officer
Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2023; sets outlook for 2024
02/08/2024
Moody’s recognized for sustainability achievements
12/05/2023
Moody’s launches Moody’s research assistant, a GenAI tool to power analytic insights
11/06/2023
Moody’s creates new private credit analytical franchise, appoints Ana Arsov to lead
10/25/2023
Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2023
10/23/2023
Moody's and Google Cloud Partner on generative AI applications tailored for financial services professionals
10/19/2023
Moody’s wins top ranking in Chartis RiskTech100 2024
09/19/2023
Moody’s launches VIS Rating in partnership with Vietnam’s leading financial institutions
09/05/2023
Moody’s appoints Richard Steele as General Counsel
08/03/2023
Moody’s announces CFO Transition
07/25/2023
Moody's Corporation reports results for second quarter 2023
06/29/2023
Moody’s and Microsoft develop enhanced risk, data, analytics, research and collaboration solutions powered by generative AI
04/25/2023
Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2023
04/20/2023
Moody's highlights its dustainability performance in new reports
03/09/2023
Moody's Corporation appoints Vincent Forlenza as Chairman of the Board
02/14/2023
Moody’s seeking nonprofit partners aligned with community impact strategy
01/31/2023
Moody’s named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for fourth consecutive year
Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2022; sets outlook for 2023
01/10/2023
Moody’s named one of America’s most JUST companies
01/09/2023
Moody’s names Francisco Martinez-Garcia Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer
12/01/2022
Moody’s to acquire SCRiesgo, expanding reach in Latin American domestic credit markets
11/21/2022
Moody’s earns top overall ranking in Chartis RiskTech100 2023
11/25/2022
Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2022
10/18/2022
Moody’s Corporation elects Jose Minaya to Board of Directors
07/26/2022
Moody's Corporation reports results for second quarter 2022
05/03/2022
Moody’s spotlights its sustainability commitments in new reports
04/19/2022
Moody’s to acquire Class, expanding presence in Peru’s domestic credit market
03/24/2022
Moody’s to withdraw credit ratings on russian entities
03/05/2022
Moody’s to suspend commercial operations in Russia
02/07/2022
Moody’s appoints Maral Kazanjian as Chief People Officer
02/02/2022
Moody’s to acquire majority stake in GCR Ratings, expanding presence in Africa
01/27/2022
Moody’s again earns Top LGBTQ+ Corporate Equality Score from Human Rights campaign
01/26/2022
Moody’s named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for third consecutive year
12/07/2021
Moody’s recognized with CDP’s ‘A’ score on climate action for second consecutive year
12/03/2021
Moody’s acquires PassFort and agrees to acquire kompany, expanding KYC and compliance capabilities
11/02/2021
Moody’s acquires Bogard, expanding KYC coverage for politically exposed persons
11/01/2021
Moody's names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Corporate Affairs
10/28/2021
Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2021
09/30/2021
Moody’s joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), will help develop reporting framework
09/21/2021
Moody’s announces participation in new GFANZ Alliance: Commits to align products and services to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
09/20/2021
Moody’s accelerates net-zero commitments to 2040; recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD company
09/13/2021
Moody’s and BitSight partner to create integrated cybersecurity risk platform
08/05/2021
Moody's to acquire RMS, leader in climate & natural disaster risk
07/17/2021
Moody’s corporation elects Zig Serafin to Board of Directors
06/14/2021
Moody’s highlights its commitment to sustainability leadership
06/02/2021
Moody’s named to the Fortune 500
05/12/2021
Moody’s and Team8 announce investment in VisibleRisk as it launches cyber rating
05/04/2021
Moody’s 2020 TCFD Report highlights climate action progress
04/28/2021
Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2021
01/28/2021
Moody’s earns top HRC Corporate Equality score for tenth consecutive year
Moody’s launches DataHub, collating billions of data points for decision-makers to explore and analyze
01/27/2021
Moody’s again named to Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
01/21/2021
Moody’s names Christine Elliott as Head of Global Communications and Branding
01/04/2021
Moody’s acquires Catylist, Inc., advancing its commercial real estate capabilities
12/22/2020
Moody’s announces commitment to ‘Say on Climate’ campaign
12/19/2020
Moody’s Corporation elects Lloyd W. Howell, Jr. to Board of Directors
12/08/2020
Moody’s recognized with CDP’s prestigious ‘A’ score for climate action
12/07/2020
Moody’s acquires ZM Financial Systems, bolstering risk assessment capabilities for U.S. banks
11/04/2020
Moody’s acquires minority stake in MioTech, a provider of alternative data and analytical tools for ESG and KYC markets in Greater China
10/29/2020
Moody's Corporation reports results for third quarter 2020
10/22/2020
Moody’s announces leadership succession
10/21/2020
Moody’s purchases acquire Media, advancing leadership in counterparty screening, surveillance solutions
09/15/2020
Moody’s named to 2020 Working Mother Best Companies lists
08/11/2020
Moody’s acquires stake in MARC, strengthening presence in key ASEAN market
07/30/2020
Moody's corporation reports results for second quarter 2020
07/28/2020
Moody’s announces environmental sustainability commitments
05/14/2020
Moody’s named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 list
04/30/2020
Moody's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2020
04/28/2020
Moody’s CSR report highlights 2019 milestones, COVID-19 efforts
03/26/2020
Moody’s provides $1 Million in funding for COVID-19 relief
03/09/2020
Moody’s offering Coronavirus credit and economic research free to the public
03/02/2020
Moody’s acquires RBA International, a leader in online training and certifications
02/12/2020
Moody's Corporation reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2019; sets outlook for full year 2020
01/31/2020
Moody’s donates $50,000 to Coronavirus relief
01/23/2020
Moody’s acquires RDC, a leader in risk and compliance intelligence, data and software
01/21/2020
Moody’s earns top Corporate Equality score for ninth consecutive year
Moody’s named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for first time
Moody’s research, data, and insights bring clarity to markets and help decision-makers unlock opportunity.