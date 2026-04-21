NEW YORK – (Business Wire) – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the next phase of its strategic partnership with Microsoft, integrating Moody’s decision-grade intelligence directly into Microsoft AI solutions. The milestone expands the collaboration from co-innovation to scaled, workflow-embedded distribution of Moody’s decision-grade intelligence across the enterprise environments where its customers work every day.

“For over 115 years, Moody’s has served as the intelligence layer that financial professionals turn to when making consequential decisions,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “By embedding that intelligence directly into Microsoft’s AI solutions at enterprise scale, we’re making decision-grade analysis available not just to specialists, but to every person across an organization who needs it.”

The integrations operate across two channels. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Moody’s agentic workflows and decision‑grade intelligence are delivered through a dedicated Moody’s agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot, enabling organizations to activate Moody’s decision-grade intelligence without a need for custom integrations. In addition, Moody’s decision‑grade intelligence is available as a grounding data source across Microsoft 365 Copilot experiences, including Copilot Chat and Researcher agent, as well as through Copilot in Microsoft Excel, giving shared customers access to Moody’s credit ratings, research, entity data, and news as part of their research workflows.

"Our ongoing partnership with Moody's reflects a shared commitment to bring trusted financial intelligence directly into the tools professionals use every day,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft. “By integrating Moody's decision-grade insights into Microsoft 365 Copilot, we're making it easier for financial services professionals across the industry to access authoritative data and context in the flow of work - so they can move faster and act with confidence."

By embedding Moody’s credit intelligence into Microsoft’s AI solutions, the integration extends access beyond specialists to a broader set of users across institutions, supporting more consistent use of trusted credit context at every level of the enterprise. Moody’s connected intelligence – spanning 600 million entities, 2 billion ownership links, and major domains of risk – provides the trusted context layer that makes AI outputs valid, explainable, and auditable wherever they are delivered.

Moody’s AI partnerships reflect the company’s commitment to embedding its connected intelligence into the leading AI platforms where market participants are building and operating.

For more information, visit: https://www.moodys.com/agenticsolutions.



About Moody’s Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.



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Moody’s Corporation

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Joe.Mielenhausen@moodys.com





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