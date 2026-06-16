Moody’s brings its decision-grade intelligence to Amazon Quick

NEW YORK – (Business Wire) – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced that its connected intelligence is now available in Amazon Quick – a personalized, proactive AI assistant – through a dedicated Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The integration gives customers operating in Amazon Web Services (AWS) direct access to ratings and research from Moody’s Ratings, as well as Moody’s curated data on more than 600 million public and private entities, including firmographics, ownership, financials, macroeconomic forecasts, economic data, and news sentiment.

“Delivering decision-grade intelligence wherever financial professionals work is how we help our customers stay ahead as agentic AI reshapes financial workflows”, said Cristina Pieretti, Head of Digital Content and Innovation at Moody’s. “With Amazon Quick, our customers can now connect directly to Moody’s connected intelligence within the agentic AI workspace they are already using, bringing trusted, explainable data on entities, exposures and risks where decisions are being made.”

The MCP integration helps Amazon Quick users to ground their AI-driven research, analysis, and automation in Moody’s trusted financial intelligence, connecting structured data on companies, ratings, and risk directly into the natural language queries and workflows running inside the platform.

Customers can power a wide range of credit and lending use cases natively inside Amazon Quick, from credit analysis and risk management to relationship management, ratings advisory, investment research, and market analysis. Instead of relying on general-purpose data or building custom integrations, customers can connect their AI systems directly to Moody’s connected intelligence at the protocol level.

Amazon Quick is an agentic AI assistant that connects apps, systems, tools, data and workflows into a single experience.

The integration extends a shared commitment between Moody's and AWS to help financial institutions move from AI experimentation to AI-supported decision-making, grounded in data they can trust and defend.

To learn more, visit https://www.moodys.com/agenticsolutions.



About Moody’s Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.



Contacts

For Moody’s Communications:

Chris Cashman

Moody’s Corporation

+1 212-553-1461

chris.cashman@moodys.com





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