Moody’s launches decision-grade AI skills for major AI platforms

NEW YORK – (Business Wire) – Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced the release of its first set of AI skills – purpose-built, platform-agnostic instruction kits that encode Moody’s analytical frameworks and connect AI agents to its decision-grade intelligence. Available across compatible AI platforms beginning with Microsoft 365 Copilot Cowork, Moody’s skills enable customers to execute complex analytical workflows through a single natural-language request, with outputs grounded in Moody’s proprietary ratings, research, and risk intelligence.

“Moody’s is among the first financial data providers to deliver a full library of skills on an open standard, and today’s launch is just the beginning,” said Cristina Pieretti, Head of Digital Content and Innovation at Moody’s. “AI platforms are becoming the interface for financial decision-making, and the next phase of adoption will be defined by execution. Skills are how we encode Moody’s expertise into that execution layer.”

Skills are emerging as the standard for how AI agents execute specialist work. By publishing its analytical frameworks as skills that run on the platforms where market participants already build and operate, Moody’s is embedding its decision-grade intelligence at the center of how financial analysis is executed across the industry.

Moody’s first wave of skills covers high-priority financial workflows where Moody’s expertise is most concentrated:

Earnings Call Summary – Summarizes earnings call transcripts, covering revenue trends, pricing dynamics, consumer health, tariff exposure, and more.





Peer Analysis – Produces an investor-grade comparison across leverage, profitability, ESG, credit quality, and more.





Public Information Book – Builds a comprehensive dossier on a single entity, spanning financials, governance, competitive landscape, and risk profile.





Rating Pitch – Generates a structured pitch deck covering sector context, rating history, and peer positioning.





Sector Analysis – Combines Moody’s proprietary research with live market intelligence to deliver a full sector-level outlook.



Each skill encodes analytical steps and quality standards to produce outputs that are consistent, sourced, and defensible for high-stakes decision-making in regulated environments. A skill defines how the work is done; Moody's Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers connect it to the data it runs on. MCP is the open standard that lets an AI agent draw directly on Moody's ratings, research, and risk intelligence, so the outputs are grounded in proprietary data rather than general-purpose web content.

A skill teaches an AI agent how to perform a task to a defined standard, captured in a simple, shareable instruction file. Moody's skills are built on the open SKILL.md format, which originated with Anthropic and has since been adopted by platforms like OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. Because the standard is open, the institutional knowledge encoded in each skill is a durable, portable asset rather than a capability locked to one provider, built once and able to run on any compatible platform.

Moody's plans to expand its library of skills to include credit analysis, lead generation, third-party due diligence, and insurance underwriting – extending its analytical frameworks into more of the high-stakes workflows where financial professionals operate. Each new skill will follow the same open, platform-agnostic standard, ensuring the institutional knowledge remains a durable, portable asset across compatible AI platforms.

To learn more, visit https://www.moodys.com/web/en/us/creditview/blog/moodys-skills.html



About Moody’s Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.



Contacts

For Moody’s Communications:

Chris Cashman

Moody’s Corporation

+1 212-553-1461

chris.cashman@moodys.com





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