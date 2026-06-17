Moody’s Ratings expands Token Integration Engine™ with Alphaledger, bringing credit intelligence on-chain to Solana

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 --Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Moody's Ratings has expanded its Token Integration Engine™ (TIE) to the Solana blockchain through an integration with Alphaledger, a tokenization platform for institutional fixed income assets.

Building on a proof of concept completed on Solana’s devnet in June 2025, issuers of fixed income securities tokenized on Alphaledger's platform can now choose to have Moody's Ratings credit ratings integrated and pushed directly onto the Solana blockchain.

With this deployment, Moody's Ratings credit ratings are now ready to go live on a major public, permissionless blockchain at scale, leveraging TIE as a network-agnostic solution to integrate across blockchain infrastructure. The Solana integration follows TIE's inaugural deployment on the Canton Network, a permissioned institutional blockchain network, in March 2026, when Moody's Ratings became the first credit rating agency with the capabilities to deliver credit ratings on an institutional-grade blockchain.

"Investors need independent credit analysis wherever they transact, and increasingly, that's on-chain," said Rajeev Bamra, Executive Director & Head of Digital Economy Strategy at Moody's Ratings. "TIE is deliberately network-agnostic because so is credit risk. The networks will keep multiplying, and the importance of having access to independent, decision-grade credit insights on those networks will only grow."

"Credit ratings have always been a language institutions use to price risk - but until now that language stopped at the blockchain's edge. By integrating Moody's Ratings directly into the assets we tokenize, we're giving on-chain markets the same trusted credit signal that is used in the traditional fixed-income world, with no intermediary lookup required. For the municipal market in particular, this is what makes tokenized debt genuinely institutional-grade," said Manish Dutta, CEO, Alphaledger.

"Solana is built to support institutional finance at scale and is now the first public, permissionless blockchain capable of having Moody’s Ratings credit ratings integrated and machine-readable on-chain. The integration with Alphaledger helps make tokenized real-world assets on Solana more transparent, interoperable, and accessible to investors globally," said Nick Ducoff, Head of Institutional Growth, Solana Foundation.

Integrating Moody’s Ratings at the asset level allows credit information to travel with the asset on-chain, giving market participants a reference point for independent credit analysis directly within the digital asset’s infrastructure.

The Canton and Solana integrations together demonstrate TIE's network-agnostic design: first on a permissioned institutional blockchain, now on a leading public chain for institutional real-world assets (RWA) activity. Moody's Ratings plans to continue expanding TIE coverage across additional digital finance networks, lines of business, and instrument types as adoption grows.



About Moody’s Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.



Contacts

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Moody's Corporation

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Paige.Blair@moodys.com



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