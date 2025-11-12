Moody’s ALM solution helps financial institutions of all sizes anticipate and mitigate the risk that ripples through their balance sheets.
Market conditions can be unpredictable, but the impacts on your balance sheet shouldn’t be. Bridge today’s data with tomorrow’s goals with Moody’s ALM.
Moody’s ALM helps financial institutions of all sizes anticipate and manage the risk that ripples through their balance sheets. Leverage the data, models, and analytics required to maintain a robust view of assets and liabilities, establish financial resilience, and identify long-term growth opportunities.
Expand your solution from a single standalone module to the full suite. Leveraging the fully integrated solution suite empowers your institution to turn risk into resilience and unlock opportunity.
Moody’s ALM solution helps financial institutions of all sizes anticipate and mitigate the risk that ripples through their balance sheets.
Navigate the complexities of interest rate fluctuations by aligning duration within your portfolios. Analyze and manage funding gaps to ensure that the timing of your assets and liability cash flows are optimized, safeguarding your financial position against unpredictable market tides.
Stay ahead of yield curve movements and anticipate economic shifts with advanced scenario analysis. We equip you with the insights to not only weather the changes but also identify opportunities for growth amid the evolving economic landscape.
Protect your financial statements from the volatility of mismatched indexes within your asset and liability portfolios. Our comprehensive monitoring and flexible framework allow for the simulation of hedging strategies, including derivatives hedging and swaps to ensure your assets and liabilities remain in harmony.
Master market variability with analysis of embedded options in financial products. Prepare for changes in client behavior driven by unpredictable market movements, securing your cash flow forecasts against volatility.
Measure, manage, and report the sensitivity and impact of interest rate changes on your financial statements, aligning with evolving regulatory standards.
Southside Bank enhances interest rate risk modeling with Moody’s ALM.
Baker Tilly to expand its validation scope and improve model testing with Moody’s.
Lake City Bank adopted Moody's ALM solution, transitioning to a sophisticated cloud-based system for better risk management. This enabled swifter market responses, improved data transparency, and aligned with the bank's growth objectives.
An analysis of recent earnings calls sheds light on regional bank strategies on deposits, interest rate risk, and liquidity.
Moody's offers a five-step playbook for banks to manage liquidity and risk amid rising interest rates, providing executives with the analysis they need to strengthen their balance sheets and liquidity positions.
Moody's webinar series covers balance sheet, interest rate, and liquidity risk management, with a focus on developing an effective asset liability committee (ALCO) to navigate market dislocation and manage risk.
Our ALM solution — named category leader in the report — allows institutions worldwide to manage their enterprise-level ALM and liquidity risk as well as a broad range of regulatory and business needs.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.