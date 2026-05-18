An Investor Subscription Credit Rating (ISCR) is a regulated credit rating assigned to a debt instrument and made available exclusively to eligible investors and lenders under a subscription agreement.
In the dynamic landscape of private credit, market participants can turn to Moody's Ratings to assess risks and help analyze opportunities. Leveraging over a century of credit risk expertise, our rating products bring transparency and accessibility to Private Credit transactions.
Note: ISCRs are offered exclusively to eligible investors and lenders under a subscription agreement and may be available, at the subscriber’s determination, for use for regulatory purposes in accordance with Article 4(1) of Regulation (EC) 1060/2009 (as amended / incorporated into UK law) (the UK/EU Credit Rating Agency Regulation), subject to jurisdictional eligibility and applicable regulations. ISCRs are not publicly disclosed and are subject to confidentiality and distribution restrictions.
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