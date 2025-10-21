Moody's logo
Unlocking new sources of capital

In the dynamic landscape of private credit, market participants can turn to Moody’s Ratings to assess risks and help analyze potential opportunities. 

As the call for capital escalates, private credit seizes opportunities

US and European private credit markets are primed to seize opportunities created by deglobalization, which is accelerating calls for capital as countries push toward greater self-sufficiency and policymakers ease the way. But rapid new growth also increases risk around market interlinkages, competition, leverage and transparency.

Total rated debt
$43+ trillion 

in assets overseen, with more than 40 asset management firms rated

Rated organizations and structured deals
$72+ billion 

in outstanding debt, with over 30 business development companies rated

19,600+ 

page views of our private credit landing page on moodys.com in 2024 and 2025

5,300+

attendees from our Moody’s Ratings Private Credit events in 2025 

1,000+

media citations from leading global media outlets about our Private Credit thought leadership in 2024 and 2025

Why Moody’s Ratings is the right choice 

We offer industry-leading insights into Private Credit through transparent and detailed methodologies, thought leadership and a seasoned analytical team. 

Our transparent and detailed methodologies

Our robust analytical methodologies allow us to capture the unique intricacies of the diverse asset classes within Private Credit. We primarily employ four fund finance proprietary methodologies:

Our valued thought leadership

Our research publications provide in-depth analyses and forward-looking insights into economic trends, credit risks and financial markets.

Watch on-demand our Private Credit conference to explore the evolving risks and opportunities within this dynamic market.

Our century of credibility

With over 115 years of experience delivering independent opinions, Moody’s Ratings’ award winning expertise is globally recognized in credit ratings, research and risk analysis.

Our experienced and respected team

Our analytical team brings extensive industry knowledge and years of tenure to Private Credit. The integrity and consistency of our ratings are a testament to the analytical team’s deep expertise and rigorous processes.

US life insurers head offshore as private credit transforms industry

US life insurers, with $6 trillion in assets, accelerate shift to private investments and offshore strategy, move nearly $800 billion in reserves to offshore affiliates.

US insurers

Oct 21, 2025

 Moody's
US banks' private credit loan exposure nears $300 billion

US private credit assets under management (AUM) have tripled over the past decade, a growth rate far outpacing most other forms of credit. New reporting rules offer more granular data on banks’ NDFI lending activities.

Our globally respected products and services 

Moody’s Ratings products address the needs of lenders and borrowers whether interested in public or private ratings.

Borrowers

Private fund borrowers could enhance their access to a wider pool of lenders, as our credit ratings provide lenders and investors with visibility into the creditworthiness and financings of these borrowers, which offers comfort and clarity for the investors and lenders. As a result, this could: 

  • Enable private fund borrowers exploring to explore new capital sources from nontraditional lenders 
  •  Lead to more favorable pricing terms for the borrower arising from the broader access to capital due to the larger pool of potential lenders

Lenders

Lenders, such as insurance companies and banks, venturing into subscription credit facilities can benefit from private monitored ratings because they could help:

  • Manage regulatory capital and risk-based requirements1 
  • Facilitate secondary distribution/syndication 
  • Support internal planning and benchmarking

 

 

