Enhancing transparency in sovereign sustainability linked financing

Sustainability‑linked frameworks link financial characteristics to predefined environmental and social performance targets. Moody’s Ratings’ Second Party Opinions assess the relevance and materiality of the sustainability targets in these frameworks as well as how the targets align with market principles.

In this context, the Government of Mexico published a Sustainability‑Linked Framework Supplement in March 2026 to support future sustainability‑linked instruments. The framework covers a broad set of environmental and social priorities, including climate change mitigation, biodiversity protection, water efficiency, gender equality, and poverty reduction.