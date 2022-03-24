In today's volatile market, insurers face the complex challenge of accurately and efficiently calculating expected credit loss (ECL) in compliance with the IFRS 9 accounting standard. This requirement to regularly assess the impact of future conditions on ECL estimates, alongside the implications for loan loss provisioning and capital requirements, is made all the more daunting by fluctuating market conditions and macroeconomic forecasts.

Moody’s IFRS 9 solution is designed to navigate these complexities with ease. Our modular, flexible approach helps insurers meet the IFRS 9 requirements through proven data management, model efficiency, and seamless integration. With Moody's, insurers gain access to extensive data and models, alongside award-winning frameworks for ECL processing, helping them make strategic, confident decisions in their credit loss provisioning and capital management efforts.