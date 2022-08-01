Moody's logo
Moody’s is renowned as a provider of data, intelligence, and analytical tools that help business and financial leaders make confident credit risk decisions. From credit application processing to customer portfolio monitoring, Moody’s Trade Credit delivers the depth of functionality required for sophisticated global credit management with extensive global credit insights and a flexible platform tailored to meet your specific business needs, big or small.  

Solutions

01 Risk monitoring and alerts

Risk monitoring and alerts

Monitor customer portfolios across thousands of risk factors, receive customized daily alerts about changes in your customers’ health, and assess in-depth reports on your portfolio. Our alerts notify credit departments when customer deterioration starts, so businesses can reduce the risk of loss from customer nonpayment.

02 Portfolio management

Portfolio management

Maintain a holistic view of your global portfolio with access to comprehensive business intelligence to accelerate profitability and unlock growth opportunities. With an automated analysis of your portfolio health via an interactive, seamless platform, you can visualize data, track key metrics, and make informed decisions using extensive reporting features. 

03 Automated credit decisioning

Automated credit decisioning

Apply your organization's specific credit policies and rules, reduce manual intervention, and achieve real-time decisions. Customize workflow rules to prioritize analysts' work queues, ensuring efficient and timely credit evaluations.

04 Credit workflow management

Credit workflow management

Keep your credit analysts organized and efficient with a centralized and globally accessible electronic customer file consisting of all customer data in a single repository. You’ll be able to generate prioritized work queues with action items for credit analysts and request credit lines anywhere with web access.   

05 Collections automation

Collections automation

Leverage Moody’s collections policy administration to configure customized strategies for collections activities based on your business processes. You can automatically assign these collections strategies to invoices based on customer risk scores, invoice amounts, or other parameters, automating the order-to-cash cycle and manual tasks as well as optimizing collections professionals’ productivity. 

06 Business credit reports

Business credit reports

Gain access to detailed credit reports that include critical insights into the financial stability and creditworthiness of millions of businesses worldwide. Moody’s offers a variety of customized and detailed report options based on your organizational needs, in enterprise subscriptions or pay-as-you-go pricing formats.

07 Trade credit data and risk insights

Trade credit data and risk insights

Access credit data and insights on more than 580 million public and private companies globally, from basic firmographic data to detailed financials and credit risk metrics.

Our company data, and repository of over 190 million detail financial statements also feed credit risk models that can identify the early signs of credit deterioration, and inform accelerated credit decision-making.

Whether you prefer to access the data through our products or integrate it into your own systems via API or bulk feeds, Moody’s offers many ways to connect.

More on trade credit data

450+

Hours saved annually

in manual processes and analyses

View case study

92%

Annual cost savings

in credit reporting services

View case study

$30k

Charge-off prevented

by one critical credit alert

View case study

10-15%

Charge-off prevented

estimated increase in credit request management efficiency

View case study

Case studies

case study

Aug 01, 2022

 Moody's
Credit department at top manufacturer boosts efficiency while lowering operating costs

Blue Water had been searching for accurate, timely financial information on private companies to proactively manage risk across its large AR portfolio when leaders decided to try Moody’s Pulse to close that gap. Bringing more data and transparency to the credit team, Pulse became Blue Water’s sole source for credit data and timely insights on its customers.

Read more
case study

Aug 01, 2022

 Moody's
Petroleum wholesaler uses Pulse Deep Dive Reports to reduce operating costs

After trying numerous data providers, Texas Enterprises Inc began sharing its receivables with Moody’s Pulse to access affordable and robust credit reports on its customers. The credit team noticed that the Deep Dive Credit Reports were an extremely effective tool in evaluating the creditworthiness of new applicants and reviewing existing customers’ financial health.

Read more
case study

May 01, 2022

 Moody's
Leading distributor uses Moody’s Pulse to gain credit insights and reduce costs

Flocor’s credit team was exploring more efficient ways to monitor its immense AR portfolio for credit risk. After trying Moody’s Pulse free AR monitoring service, Flocor was able to bring more data and transparency to its credit team, and soon Pulse became essential for managing the team’s receivables.

Read more
case study

Jun 01, 2024

 Moody's
GSCF boosts efficiency with Moody's trade credit workflow solution

GSCF, a leading provider of working capital solutions, enhanced its credit workflow efficiency by implementing Moody's eCredit platform, which offered advanced customization, seamless integration with existing systems, and improved reporting capabilities.

Read more

News and views

article
Moody's
Cyber risk and creditworthiness: A new era of risk assessment

Considering present economic conditions, accurately assessing creditworthiness is crucial. Explore various innovative strategies for evaluating financial risk.

Read more
article

Mar 01, 2024

 Moody's
Harness nontraditional credit data to eliminate the blind side of credit management

Discover the emerging game-changers that are taking the guess work out of credit management.

Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
A new approach to credit risk management

Considering present economic conditions, accurately assessing creditworthiness is crucial. Explore various innovative strategies for evaluating financial risk.

Read more
whitepaper
Moody's
The early warning signs that traditional credit reporting missed

Uncover the warning signs of financial distress that commercial credit bureaus often overlook, and learn how to identify the early indicators of your customer's financial decline.

Read more
whitepaper

Dec 02, 2021

 Moody's Ratings
Advances in default detection and early warning

Learn more about the development of Moody's next-generation corporate credit risk solution, an initiative created with the purpose of enhancing our highly regarded models, leveraging innovative data and state-of-the-art modeling techniques.

Read more
article
Moody's
The top three challenges credit managers face and how to fix them

Explore the top three challenges credit managers face and how to address these head-on to increase revenue and minimize risk.

Read more
webinar
Moody's
Exploring the post-Covid paradigm of risk

Moody’s experts do a deep dive into the lasting impacts Covid has had on commercial credit.

Watch now
article

May 01, 2022

 Moody's
Staying ahead of the evolving credit landscape

Trade credit has historically been a valuable resource for growth for establishing businesses and nurturing long-term customer relationships. But in current market conditions, trade credit managers are under pressure to increase their productivity and reduce error rates.

Read more
article
Moody's
The ultimate strategy for anticipating credit risk and preventing charge-offs

Discover the emerging game-changer that is taking the guessing out of credit management.

Read more
webinar
Moody's
How supply chain analysis is improving collections prioritization

Join our webinar led by Moody's specialists to learn how understanding the supply chain hierarchy can enhance your approach to prioritizing collections.

Watch now
whitepaper

Nov 01, 2023

 Moody's
Mitigating credit risk in the energy sector

Offshore drilling contractors, forming the backbone of the oil industry, have been greatly affected by plummeting oil prices. This paper delves into the story of one such contractor that, caught in the downward spiral of oil prices, found itself trapped in the throes of bankruptcy. It discusses the undeniable significance of proactive measures, specifically the essentiality of supply chain analysis and scenario planning.

Read more

