Moody’s is renowned as a provider of data, intelligence, and analytical tools that help business and financial leaders make confident credit risk decisions. From credit application processing to customer portfolio monitoring, Moody’s Trade Credit delivers the depth of functionality required for sophisticated global credit management with extensive global credit insights and a flexible platform tailored to meet your specific business needs, big or small.
Moody’s pairs predictive credit insights of over 528 million companies with cutting-edge software, giving credit professionals a comprehensive understanding of each customer’s creditworthiness in an easily accessible format. Moody’s Trade Credit elevates your risk assessment’s precision and effectiveness with award-winning risk monitoring that will both increase your operational efficiency and reduce financial loss from customer nonpayment.
Monitor customer portfolios across thousands of risk factors, receive customized daily alerts about changes in your customers’ health, and assess in-depth reports on your portfolio. Our alerts notify credit departments when customer deterioration starts, so businesses can reduce the risk of loss from customer nonpayment.
Maintain a holistic view of your global portfolio with access to comprehensive business intelligence to accelerate profitability and unlock growth opportunities. With an automated analysis of your portfolio health via an interactive, seamless platform, you can visualize data, track key metrics, and make informed decisions using extensive reporting features.
Apply your organization's specific credit policies and rules, reduce manual intervention, and achieve real-time decisions. Customize workflow rules to prioritize analysts' work queues, ensuring efficient and timely credit evaluations.
Keep your credit analysts organized and efficient with a centralized and globally accessible electronic customer file consisting of all customer data in a single repository. You’ll be able to generate prioritized work queues with action items for credit analysts and request credit lines anywhere with web access.
Leverage Moody’s collections policy administration to configure customized strategies for collections activities based on your business processes. You can automatically assign these collections strategies to invoices based on customer risk scores, invoice amounts, or other parameters, automating the order-to-cash cycle and manual tasks as well as optimizing collections professionals’ productivity.
Gain access to detailed credit reports that include critical insights into the financial stability and creditworthiness of millions of businesses worldwide. Moody’s offers a variety of customized and detailed report options based on your organizational needs, in enterprise subscriptions or pay-as-you-go pricing formats.
Access credit data and insights on more than 580 million public and private companies globally, from basic firmographic data to detailed financials and credit risk metrics.
Our company data, and repository of over 190 million detail financial statements also feed credit risk models that can identify the early signs of credit deterioration, and inform accelerated credit decision-making.
Whether you prefer to access the data through our products or integrate it into your own systems via API or bulk feeds, Moody’s offers many ways to connect.
Blue Water had been searching for accurate, timely financial information on private companies to proactively manage risk across its large AR portfolio when leaders decided to try Moody’s Pulse to close that gap. Bringing more data and transparency to the credit team, Pulse became Blue Water’s sole source for credit data and timely insights on its customers.
After trying numerous data providers, Texas Enterprises Inc began sharing its receivables with Moody’s Pulse to access affordable and robust credit reports on its customers. The credit team noticed that the Deep Dive Credit Reports were an extremely effective tool in evaluating the creditworthiness of new applicants and reviewing existing customers’ financial health.
Flocor’s credit team was exploring more efficient ways to monitor its immense AR portfolio for credit risk. After trying Moody’s Pulse free AR monitoring service, Flocor was able to bring more data and transparency to its credit team, and soon Pulse became essential for managing the team’s receivables.
GSCF, a leading provider of working capital solutions, enhanced its credit workflow efficiency by implementing Moody's eCredit platform, which offered advanced customization, seamless integration with existing systems, and improved reporting capabilities.
