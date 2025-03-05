An exposure manager’s responsibilities extend beyond balancing their portfolio. At any moment, a catastrophe can occur, demanding swift action and prioritization to support time-sensitive event response operations, such as portfolio reporting and deployment of claims adjusters, and proactive vulnerability management to mitigate potential impacts.

Moody’s ExposureIQ™ is designed to support continuous threat exposure management and event response. It provides real-time insights and advanced portfolio analytics to help assess exposure risk, supports comprehensive portfolio management, and offers emissions-focused and sustainability insights.