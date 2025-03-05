An exposure manager’s responsibilities extend beyond balancing their portfolio. At any moment, a catastrophe can occur, demanding swift action and prioritization to support time-sensitive event response operations, such as portfolio reporting and deployment of claims adjusters, and proactive vulnerability management to mitigate potential impacts.
Moody’s ExposureIQ™ is designed to support continuous threat exposure management and event response. It provides real-time insights and advanced portfolio analytics to help assess exposure risk, supports comprehensive portfolio management, and offers emissions-focused and sustainability insights.
ExposureIQ accelerates and enhances organization-wide risk exposure management and event response, providing insurers and reinsurers with deep insights into their portfolios for more informed decision-making.
ExposureIQ helps you proactively manage organization-wide risk concentrations and hot spots, strengthen portfolio resiliency, access real-time risk analytics and event forecasting for rapid event response, and generate advanced portfolio insights at scale.
ExposureIQ allows for seamless organization-wide portfolio management by consolidating insurance and reinsurance portfolios within a single application. Its robust financial model handles complex inward and outward reinsurance structures, providing a true net-of-reinsurance view up to the group level. In-app dashboards and mapping offer quick visualization and reporting of global exposure concentrations and hot spots.
Integrated with ExposureIQ, Moody’s HWind delivers forecasting products up to five days before landfall, featuring seven weighted track scenarios, wind and storm surge footprints, and wind probability analytics updated six times per day. Moody’s RMS Event Response footprints and HWind snapshots and cumulative wind field footprints are instantly available in ExposureIQ for portfolio analysis, eliminating the need for manual uploads.
ExposureIQ’s business hierarchies allow you to model your corporate structure and assess exposures across your entire organization. It incorporates organization-wide reinsurance structures and their impact on net losses, which are factored into event loss calculations. This feature is especially valuable for large organizations with multiple subsidiaries or affiliated companies, offering an enterprise-wide view of exposures to support informed, business-critical decision-making.
ExposureIQ offers interactive map tools to help you visualize exposure areas in real time across billions of locations. Engage with data through hazard layers, apply thematic mapping, and evaluate risk clusters based on their proximity to critical hazard zones. Gain a comprehensive view of your portfolio by accessing detailed account and location information, as well as key statistics broken down by geography.
ExposureIQ enhances underwriting portfolio analytics by providing emissions-focused and environment, social, and governance insights across various sustainability metrics. With seamless integration of insurance-associated emissions and sustainability data, organizations can access insights quicker, improving insurance decision-making, portfolio management, and the underwriting workflow.
Reinsurers require substantial data and processing power to conduct accumulation analysis across their entire book of business. Discover four essential strategies to help reinsurers enhance their exposure management practices, all supported by the robust capabilities of the ExposureIQ application on the Intelligent Risk Platform.
Before, during, and after a catastrophic event, senior managers, company boards, and regulators require continuous updates on the potential impact to the business. Exposure managers must deliver real-time insights on the most severely affected areas to understand potential portfolio losses and provide guidance on where to deploy claims adjusters and the anticipated volume of claims.
With numerous exposure management tools available, choosing the right solution for your needs can be challenging. The Moody’s exposure management application buyer’s guide equips you to ask the right questions on behalf of your organization during the product discovery phase. The result: access to more tailored risk insights, uncovering new growth opportunities, and minimizing unexpected risks.
Our Insurance-Associated Emissions Solution is a specialized tool designed for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, facilitating the measurement, management, and reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with their insured portfolios. Available on Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™, ExposureIQ helps insurers meet regulatory requirements and advance their sustainability objectives.
Rob Stevenson looks at the challenges reinsurance exposure managers face in managing a range of ‘non-nat-cat’ perils from cyber, terror, marine, or casualty exposure, running alongside ‘nat-cat’ perils, and how managing a broader risk analytics view can boil down to two main issues: a lack of data and limited compute power to run the required analytics.
Discover four key strategies reinsurers can use to enhance their exposure management practices, with all four supported by capabilities within the comprehensive ExposureIQ application on Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform.
The need for comprehensive emissions reporting, driven by regulatory compliance, provides insurers with insights into the environmental impact of their portfolios and helps navigate current and evolving regulations. Moody’s Insurance-Associated Emissions (IAE) Solution, built on the Intelligent Risk Platform™ and ExposureIQ™, offers insurers a sophisticated tool for more accurate emissions reporting and management.
Understanding the impact of hurricane losses across all cedants at speed can be challenging for reinsurers, but the new business hierarchies feature in ExposureIQ simplifies this by centralizing risk data across portfolios, allowing reinsurers to manage and analyze exposures from all cedants, regardless of data format, within a single application for faster, more accurate insights.
From the moment Tropical Storm Ian was named on September 26, 2022, our customers using the Moody’s ExposureIQ™ application on the Intelligent Risk Platform have been leveraging both Moodys RMS Event Response footprints and HWind real-time insights to gain a unique perspective on the storm's progression.
As a cloud-native exposure management application, ExposureIQ has the power and performance to run accumulations on billions of locations and thousands of cedants, helping you quickly generate organization-wide views of exposure.
Hosted on the cloud, ExposureIQ requires no hardware or maintenance, includes automatic software updates, and regularly releases feature and product enhancements every two weeks. Additionally, packages are based on the number of locations you anticipate running each month and can quickly be upgraded on the same day if you end up needing to run more than expected, providing you with capacity and flexibility as needed.
As part of the Intelligent Risk Platform, ExposureIQ is integrated with all other applications on the platform including Risk Modeler™, allowing for seamless sharing of exposure data and consistencies such as using the same geocoding engine.
The open and modular Intelligent Risk Platform delivers unified risk analytics through a trusted data repository, collaborative applications, open APIs, and tools to leverage existing RiskLink integrations.
Exposure is shared across the applications so that everyone, from portfolio manager to underwriter and modeler, has access to the same set of data. For example, when a database is created in ExposureIQ, it’s instantly accessible in Risk Modeler and vice versa. ExposureIQ and TreatyIQ also share program and business hierarchy data, so when users create a program in TreatyIQ for pricing analysis, it’s available within the business hierarchy for accumulation roll up in ExposureIQ.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.