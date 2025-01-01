Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Moody’s RMS™ Event Response Services

When a catastrophic event such as a hurricane threatens to impact your book of business, communicating the likely magnitude of the event to key stakeholders and proactively managing claims becomes critical.

However, among the significant hurdles to an effective response is the lack of up-to-date and trusted information on an event as well as insight into how your book of business may be exposed. With Moody’s RMS™ Global Event Response services, portfolio and exposure managers can gain near-real-time information during a catastrophic event so they can meet the decision-making and reporting requirements for all their stakeholders.  

Benefit from one of the catastrophe modeling industry’s most comprehensive and continuous event response services.

Get in touch

What is possible?

Real-time event response

Standard event response

01 Event summaries

Event summaries

Access in-depth summaries of event impacts through a live dashboard of all major catastrophe events.

02 Accumulation information

Accumulation information

Identify and manage exposure concentrations to live events before, during, and after they make impact.

03 Loss modeling

Loss modeling

Quantify portfolio risk due to forecast and live catastrophe events, including high-resolution hazard reconstructions. 

04 Special reports

Special reports

Access in-depth event insights through live webinars, industry loss reports, and reconnaissance reports.

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.