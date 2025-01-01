When a catastrophic event such as a hurricane threatens to impact your book of business, communicating the likely magnitude of the event to key stakeholders and proactively managing claims becomes critical.
However, among the significant hurdles to an effective response is the lack of up-to-date and trusted information on an event as well as insight into how your book of business may be exposed. With Moody’s RMS™ Global Event Response services, portfolio and exposure managers can gain near-real-time information during a catastrophic event so they can meet the decision-making and reporting requirements for all their stakeholders.
Benefit from one of the catastrophe modeling industry’s most comprehensive and continuous event response services.
Building on a 20-year record, the dedicated Moody’s RMS Event Response team monitors real-time catastrophes daily to provide clients with information and products to assess the potential impact on their own portfolios.
Access in-depth summaries of event impacts through a live dashboard of all major catastrophe events.
Identify and manage exposure concentrations to live events before, during, and after they make impact.
Quantify portfolio risk due to forecast and live catastrophe events, including high-resolution hazard reconstructions.
Access in-depth event insights through live webinars, industry loss reports, and reconnaissance reports.
