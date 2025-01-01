When a catastrophic event such as a hurricane threatens to impact your book of business, communicating the likely magnitude of the event to key stakeholders and proactively managing claims becomes critical.

However, among the significant hurdles to an effective response is the lack of up-to-date and trusted information on an event as well as insight into how your book of business may be exposed. With Moody’s RMS™ Global Event Response services, portfolio and exposure managers can gain near-real-time information during a catastrophic event so they can meet the decision-making and reporting requirements for all their stakeholders.

Benefit from one of the catastrophe modeling industry’s most comprehensive and continuous event response services.