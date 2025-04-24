Central banks are the guardians of price stability and often also tasked with ensuring the stability of financial systems as well as the safety and soundness of financial institutions.
Moody’s helps organizations navigate an increasingly uncertain economic and financial landscape, make informed decisions on monetary policy, and assess risks to financial stability and financial institutions.
With our comprehensive datasets and credible analytical tools, we can help you fulfill your mission with confidence.
Central banks benefit from Orbis as well as our risk insights, which help them conduct comprehensive economic analysis, run rigorous macro-financial stress tests, and attain a holistic understanding of emerging risks in their fulfilment of price and financial stability mandates.
Our suite of financial and cyber risk capabilities helps banking supervisors identify vulnerable financial institutions and assess — and challenge as necessary — their risk management frameworks while enhancing visibility of complex governance and group structures.
Our data and risk intelligence supports comprehensive analysis of economic outlooks, trade and investment flows, and growth opportunities without compromising the health of their balance sheet and sustainability obligations.
Orbis provides comprehensive, standardized, and up-to-date information on nearly 500 million companies worldwide, encompassing non-financial information such as group structure and beneficial ownership as well as financials. Orbis complements central banks’ and banking supervisors’ in-house data to enable comprehensive economic and financial analysis.
BankFocus is a dedicated, granular database on banks but also includes detailed data on insurers and nonbank financial firms. It enables entity-level research as well as sectoral and peer analysis, allowing an efficient identification of vulnerable or outlier institutions.
Moody’s CreditView is a comprehensive, one-stop credit risk analysis solution, providing essential information on public and private financial and non-financial firms, from ratings and research to financials and capital structure profiles. It can be used for monitoring and managing users’ portfolio risks and conducting entity-level and peer analysis.
EDF-X provides data-driven credit metrics that measure the probability of default of both public and private firms based on signals from equity and credit markets and specificities of the obligors. EDF-X can provide entity- and sectoral/group-level credit risk trends for macroeconomic and financial stability analysis and serve as a neutral benchmark to assess financial institutions’ credit risk models.
Moody’s partnership with BitSight, a leading cybersecurity ratings and analytics company, enables us to provide credible solutions for central banks and banking supervisors to identify vulnerable financial institutions and gain insight into their complex reliance on third-party IT service providers.
Moody's rich sustainability dataset provides comprehensive and standardized environmental, social, and governance metrics on a broad range of companies worldwide.
Our datasets assist users in assessing the physical impact of extreme weather events and fostering development of various statistical indicators to track physical and transition risk.
Navigate today’s complex credit landscape with confidence. Explore Moody’s Ratings’ forecasts, data monitors, and must-read analysis on big-picture themes.
Financial crime poses a significant threat to government revenues, national security, and society more broadly, which makes it crucial for state departments and public sector teams to pursue swift and accurate investigations.
Discover how Canada's top public pensions, the Maple 8, navigate risks and leverage opportunities to promote financial stability and growth.
The heterogeneous nature of the Asia-Pacific region will remain on show through 2024.
As cyberattacks rise and AI poses new dangers, Moody’s analysts discuss banks’ own views of their cybersecurity defenses and explain the EU’s plan to rein in risks from third-party tech providers.
We expect aggregate EM GDP growth of 3.7% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025, down from 4.4% in 2023, as these economies transition to a post-pandemic steady growth path.
Source: Moody's Ratings
Financial regulators in a growing number of jurisdictions are mandating that companies disclose exposure to physical and transition-related risks.
Spillover effects elsewhere in APAC will likely be limited, but concerns are mounting in emerging Europe. How the risks unfold will depend on each country’s mitigating idiosyncrasies.
Banking regulators worldwide are increasingly focusing on addressing, monitoring, and supervising institutions' exposure to physical and transition as well as sustainability risks.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.