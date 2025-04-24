Moody's logo
Among the most challenging objectives for an academic research institution are advancing knowledge through research, fostering innovation, promoting academic excellence, and contributing to societal development.

Moody's can support academic institutions with access to comprehensive and reliable data sources for research projects, offering insights into economic and financial trends, and facilitating data-driven analysis.

01 Academic research

Moody's can support academic research by providing access to comprehensive and reliable online data repositories, offering insights into economic and financial trends, and facilitating data-driven analysis.

Academic researchers can leverage Moody's data solutions to conduct empirical studies, develop predictive models, and enhance the quality and depth of their research projects. Additionally, Moody's data can contribute to evidence-based decision-making, publication of impactful research findings, and advancement of knowledge in various academic disciplines.

By collaborating with Moody's, academic researchers can strengthen their research capabilities, drive innovation, and make meaningful contributions to their fields of study.

02 Business schools

By leveraging Moody's comprehensive and reliable data sources, business schools can enhance their curriculum with real-world examples, case studies, and industry insights.

Moody's data solutions can provide students with access to up-to-date financial and economic data, enabling them to analyze market trends, conduct research projects, and develop data-driven strategies.

03 Technology transfer offices

By leveraging Moody's comprehensive database of patent information, technology transfer offices can identify valuable intellectual property assets, assess the commercial potential of inventions, and make informed decisions on patent licensing and technology commercialization.

Organizations can enhance their technology transfer processes, maximize the value of their intellectual property portfolio, and facilitate successful partnerships with industry stakeholders for the commercialization of innovative technologies.

Build the data you want, the way you want it

Offered as an added benefit to our customers, DataHub is a cloud-based technology that enables you to harness the power of Moody's data in a single platform.

Robust toolset

Choose from several industry standard on-platform analytics tools such as Hue, Anaconda, and Apache Superset to evaluate and uncover the value of Moody's data.

Flexible delivery

Set your data delivery on your schedule. Select the format you want and choose from multiple cloud-to-cloud endpoints, SFTP delivery or direct download.

Configured your way

Combine and refine Moody's data sets, or combine Moody's data sets with your own data, to create unique data products tailored to your specific needs.

Collaborate with others

Invite team members to collaborate through secure, DataHub workspaces.

01 Firm-level data

Orbis is a data solution that provides comprehensive, standardized, and up-to-date business information on millions of companies worldwide. The solution enhances decision-making processes in various business operations, including credit risk management, supplier evaluation, and market research, by providing crucial data like financials, ownership structure, and industry specifics.

More on Orbis
02 Macroeconomic data

We provide timely economic data, forecasts, analysis, and insights, helping your organization confidently navigate the global market.

Our data and forecasts include: 

  • Comprehensive economic data and forecasts at the national and subnational levels

  • Coverage for more than 180 countries/jurisdictions, including more than 2,000 regions in Europe and all U.S. states, metropolitan areas and counties
     

  • More than 600 million time series 

More on economic data
03 Patent data

Orbis Intellectual Property solution is a comprehensive data and analytics platform designed to aid decision-making in the fields of intellectual property (IP) strategy, research, and development. It provides users with access to extensive global patent data to facilitate evaluations of technology landscapes, competitor insights, and potential partnership opportunities.

More on data for patent research
04 Physical and transition risk data

Our datasets assist users in assessing the impact of physical and transition risk and fostering development of various statistical indicators to track this.

More on physical and transition risk

