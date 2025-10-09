AWS

Take advantage of decision-grade financial intelligence delivered on AWS.

AWS

AWS snapshot

AWS has the ability to leverage a new business model and turn capital infrastructure expenses into variable costs. Businesses no longer need to plan and procure servers and other IT resources weeks or months in advance. Using AWS, businesses can take advantage of Amazon's expertise and economies of scale to access resources when their business needs them, delivering results faster and at a lower cost.

AWS
Partner type:

Cloud | AI

AWS and Moody's

This partnership is built to support secure, adaptable, cloud‑based risk, data, and analytics solutions to global financial institutions, corporates, and public sector organizations. By leveraging AWS cloud infrastructure, analytics services, and serverless technologies, Moody’s helps modernize product delivery, accelerate innovation, and embed advanced risk insights directly into customer workflows. The partnership supports Moody’s transition of complex, data‑intensive applications to Software as a Service (SaaS) and embedded analytics models while maintaining enterprise‑grade security, governance, and resiliency.

Benefits

Save time, gain efficiency

Automate time-consuming, repetitive tasks and help reduce turnaround time so teams can focus on higher-value analysis.

Provide consistency

Help standardize memos against defined criteria and quality benchmarks, which can reduce the potential for human error or bias.

Get transparent quality and depth

Leverage Moody's vast data estate to add domain context and richer insights to your reports, with traceable citations to support transparency.

Optimize budgets

Minimize resource allocation for manual processes and help improve ROI through intelligent automation.

Moody’s brings its decision-grade intelligence to Amazon Quick

Today, Moody's announced that its Connected Intelligence is now available in Amazon Quick, AWS's personalized AI assistant and workflow platform, bringing Moody's trusted ratings, research and data directly into the environments where customers are already searching, analyzing, and making decisions.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in how financial professionals work, the real advantage is no longer faster outputs, it's better-informed decisions. That depends on whether the AI is grounded in decision-grade intelligence.

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moodys

Solutions overview

01 Advanced AI-powered workflows on AWS
Advanced AI-powered workflows on AWS

Credit Memo helps produce consistent, transparent, and structured outputs in the format you configure, reducing manual bottlenecks, helping accelerate turnaround times, and allowing credit teams to focus on high‑value judgment and analysis.

02 Moody's GenAI-Ready Data
Moody's GenAI-Ready Data

Our GenAI-Ready Data via Moody’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) delivery offers decision-grade intelligence to support critical business operations including credit analysis, risk management, and investment research. Backed by Moody’s proprietary data, research, and analytics, you can power your AI systems with intelligence that is relevant and timely, with traceability to help support high-stakes decisions.

Marketplace listing

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Moody’s Agentic Solutions—Credit Memo

Available as SaaS and deployed on AWS, the Credit Memo solution uses advanced agentic AI to support an end-to-end workflow by helping automate parts of the credit-memo drafting process.

Solutions datasets

Moody's Ratings credit ratings and research

Robust credit ratings and in-depth entity and sector research to support analysis

Entity profile and firmographics

Extensive entity profile data and firmographics for global private and public entities

Entity financials

Detailed financial statements and ratios by entity​

Entity ownership

Global entity structures and hierarchies including ultimate owners, beneficiaries, and subsidiaries for private and public entities​

News and media

Access to timely news across entities, sectors, geographies, and key themes​

Earnings call transcripts

Company earnings call transcripts for insights into performance, company changes, and strategic outlooks

Expected default frequency

Model-generated Probability of Default and implied rating metrics using Moody's data

Latest news and insights

Moody's
case study
Moody's
Moody’s AI-powered Credit Memos

Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.

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Moody's
blog

Oct 09, 2025

 Moody's
Navigating the shift: How agentic AI is reshaping risk and compliance

The risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly, and agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force. Moody’s latest research, based on a survey of 600 global risk and compliance professionals, reveals how agentic AI is being adopted, the challenges organizations face, and what leaders should prioritize next.

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agentic ai
announcement

Sep 16, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s introduces Agentic Solutions into its product suite

Moody’s enhances the way our customers assess risk with new, agentic solutions.

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ai
blog

Sep 10, 2025

 Moody's
Moody’s expands pathways to its GenAI-ready data

As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey.

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Global banking 2025 outlook
blog

Aug 08, 2025

 Moody’s
Reimagining financial intelligence: from Research Assistant to Agentic AI

When generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022, it did so with unprecedented velocity. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, prompting firms across industries to assess their readiness.

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Banking
article

Jul 24, 2025

 Moody's
Demystifying Agentic AI

The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency.

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