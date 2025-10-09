Take advantage of decision-grade financial intelligence delivered on AWS.
AWS has the ability to leverage a new business model and turn capital infrastructure expenses into variable costs. Businesses no longer need to plan and procure servers and other IT resources weeks or months in advance. Using AWS, businesses can take advantage of Amazon's expertise and economies of scale to access resources when their business needs them, delivering results faster and at a lower cost.
This partnership is built to support secure, adaptable, cloud‑based risk, data, and analytics solutions to global financial institutions, corporates, and public sector organizations. By leveraging AWS cloud infrastructure, analytics services, and serverless technologies, Moody’s helps modernize product delivery, accelerate innovation, and embed advanced risk insights directly into customer workflows. The partnership supports Moody’s transition of complex, data‑intensive applications to Software as a Service (SaaS) and embedded analytics models while maintaining enterprise‑grade security, governance, and resiliency.
Today, Moody's announced that its Connected Intelligence is now available in Amazon Quick, AWS's personalized AI assistant and workflow platform, bringing Moody's trusted ratings, research and data directly into the environments where customers are already searching, analyzing, and making decisions.
As AI becomes more deeply embedded in how financial professionals work, the real advantage is no longer faster outputs, it's better-informed decisions. That depends on whether the AI is grounded in decision-grade intelligence.
Credit Memo helps produce consistent, transparent, and structured outputs in the format you configure, reducing manual bottlenecks, helping accelerate turnaround times, and allowing credit teams to focus on high‑value judgment and analysis.
Our GenAI-Ready Data via Moody’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) delivery offers decision-grade intelligence to support critical business operations including credit analysis, risk management, and investment research. Backed by Moody’s proprietary data, research, and analytics, you can power your AI systems with intelligence that is relevant and timely, with traceability to help support high-stakes decisions.
Available as SaaS and deployed on AWS, the Credit Memo solution uses advanced agentic AI to support an end-to-end workflow by helping automate parts of the credit-memo drafting process.
Credit memos in minutes – generated leveraging Moody’s data and insights.
The risk and compliance landscape is evolving rapidly, and agentic AI is emerging as a transformative force. Moody’s latest research, based on a survey of 600 global risk and compliance professionals, reveals how agentic AI is being adopted, the challenges organizations face, and what leaders should prioritize next.
Moody’s enhances the way our customers assess risk with new, agentic solutions.
As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey.
When generative AI entered the mainstream in late 2022, it did so with unprecedented velocity. ChatGPT reached 100 million users in just two months, prompting firms across industries to assess their readiness.
The next frontier in artificial intelligence comes with ambition, autonomy, and agency.