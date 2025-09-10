Moody’s expands pathways to its GenAI-ready data

As data becomes the currency of AI transformation, Moody’s is advancing a bold vision centered on empowering our customers to act with speed, precision, and confidence across every stage of their AI journey. As part of this commitment, we’ve optimized our data, insights and analytics so that our customers can power every step of their AI pursuits.
Specifically curated, structured, and governed to enhance GenAI performance, our new Smart APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers allow customers to access proprietary credit ratings, research, and company data on more than 600 million public and private entities and unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence. Whether building proprietary agents or deploying turnkey solutions, Moody’s delivers thoughtfully governed, decision-critical data needed to drive impact through a variety of pathways that help meet our customers where they are in their own AI journey.
Moody's data and insights have powered confident decisions for over a century. With our GenAI-ready data offerings, we continue to support our customers in their AI evolution, enriching semantic layers, metadata, and contextual signals that allow AI models to interpret, generate, and respond with precision and relevance.
CRISTINA PIERETTI, GM AND HEAD OF DIGITAL CONTENT & INNOVATION AT MOODY'S ANALYTICS
Moody’s empowers organizations at every stage of AI adoption:
Beginning your AI journey
Moody’s GenAI-powered assistants, like our flagship Research Assistant solution, and curated data experiences help teams accelerate insight discovery and reduce manual effort—no heavy infrastructure required.
Experimenting and scaling
Agentic solutions add automation to workflows across credit memo generation, portfolio monitoring, sales and marketing, KYC and reporting that support faster execution and better decisions.
Optimizing sophisticated AI-infrastructures
Moody’s data is ready for GenAI use empowering customers to leverage our data, insights and analytics directly where they are innovating via myriad pathways, including Smart APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers supporting real-time decisioning.
Additionally, as part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration, we’re proud to extend our partnership ecosystem to include Databricks and Anthropic. Through these collaborations, Moody’s has made its Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers available via Databricks Marketplace and Claude for Financial Services bringing our trusted, thoughtfully governed data directly into the environments where customers are innovating.
Moody’s is redefining how work gets done across sales and marketing, credit assessment, reporting, KYC, and portfolio monitoring by embedding our data and intelligent automation into the core of enterprise decision-making. This isn’t just about deploying tools, it’s about reshaping workflows, accelerating insight, and unlocking new capabilities at every stage of AI adoption.