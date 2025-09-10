Moody’s expands pathways to its GenAI-ready data

Moody’s empowers organizations at every stage of AI adoption:

Beginning your AI journey

Moody’s GenAI-powered assistants, like our flagship Research Assistant solution, and curated data experiences help teams accelerate insight discovery and reduce manual effort—no heavy infrastructure required.

Experimenting and scaling

Agentic solutions add automation to workflows across credit memo generation, portfolio monitoring, sales and marketing, KYC and reporting that support faster execution and better decisions.

Optimizing sophisticated AI-infrastructures

Moody’s data is ready for GenAI use empowering customers to leverage our data, insights and analytics directly where they are innovating via myriad pathways, including Smart APIs and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers supporting real-time decisioning.

Additionally, as part of our ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration, we’re proud to extend our partnership ecosystem to include Databricks and Anthropic. Through these collaborations, Moody’s has made its Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers available via Databricks Marketplace and Claude for Financial Services bringing our trusted, thoughtfully governed data directly into the environments where customers are innovating.

Moody’s is redefining how work gets done across sales and marketing, credit assessment, reporting, KYC, and portfolio monitoring by embedding our data and intelligent automation into the core of enterprise decision-making. This isn’t just about deploying tools, it’s about reshaping workflows, accelerating insight, and unlocking new capabilities at every stage of AI adoption.