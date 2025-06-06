Corporate governance

Together, the Board and relevant committees oversee sustainability matters, including the incorporation of our sustainability strategy and approach to sustainability-related risks and opportunities.
The Board is comprised of individuals with diverse expertise. Our directors enhance their sustainability knowledge through continuous learning efforts and regular updates from the CEO and senior management. These include updates on the progress of our sustainability S&O metrics and various sustainability-related topics.
All Directors, with the exception of the CEO, Rob Fauber, have been determined to be independent under the criteria defined in the New York Stock Exchange listing standards. For more information about the composition of our Board, see Moody’s 2025 Proxy Statement.
The Board oversees the implementation of risk management policies and processes. The Audit Committee supports our company in overseeing risk assessment and management processes. Our Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) function manages risk exposures and establishes a standard, organization-wide understanding of risk management based on the 2017 COSO framework. Our Chief Risk & Resilience Officer is responsible for the ERM program, including management of risk exposure.