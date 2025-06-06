Corporate governance

The Board provides oversight of management’s efforts to assess and manage cybersecurity risks and respond to cybersecurity incidents and threats. In addition, the Audit Committee regularly receives reports from management regarding Moody’s financial and compliance risks, including, but not limited to, risks relating to internal controls and cybersecurity risks. Moody’s has protocols by which certain cybersecurity concerns, incidents and threats are escalated within the company and, where appropriate, reported in a timely manner to the Board.