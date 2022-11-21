Amid increasingly frequent and severe weather events and natural disasters — including droughts, floods, and pest infestations, alongside market-related risks and price volatility — the need for comprehensive and dependable agricultural risk assessments has never been more critical. Such assessments are essential to minimize potential losses, as well as effectively bridge the insurance coverage gap so farmers and agricultural businesses can remain resilient through unpredictable challenges.
At Moody's, we recognize agricultural risk’s particular complexities. Our agricultural models are specifically designed to help insurers and reinsurers measure and analyze a wide range of risk types across different countries, employing sophisticated modeling techniques and leveraging advanced data analytics. By doing so, we can help you develop robust risk management strategies that foster greater resilience and sustainability in the agricultural sector.
Moody’s RMS India, China, and Brazil agricultural risk can help you manage the risk from growing and evolving agricultural markets across all key coverages and schemes.
China’s mainland has the largest livestock and forestry insurance portfolio in the world and boasts the second-largest market for agriculture insurance after the US. As the market continues to evolve, deeper understanding has never been more important. The Moody’s RMS™ Model for China Agricultural risk can help close the insurance coverage gap and accurately measure crop, livestock, and forestry risks at a country level consistent with the insurance coverage in China’s mainland.
India is the largest market for weather and yield index-based agriculture insurance schemes. The agricultural land in India relies on rainfall for irrigation; being rain-fed, the area is also at increased likelihood of monsoon rainfalls. If not measured accurately, this poses a huge challenge for insurers and reinsurers. The Moody’s RMS Model for India agriculture risk covers weather and yield index-based insurance contracts at the district level.
Brazil is the fourth-largest agricultural-producing country in the world whose agricultural insurance premiums have rapidly grown to over $1 billion since the introduction of the rural insurance premium subsidy program in 2006. The Moody’s RMS Model for Brazil Agricultural risk supports the modeling of both multi-peril crop insurance and revenue insurance for the eight top premium crops in the country to assist (re)insurers in effectively underwriting and managing this risk.
Southern Brazil was impacted by drought conditions during the 2021–22 growing season, resulting in harvest failures for major cash crops such as soybeans, first-season corn, and wheat. What were the main factors driving these losses, how often can we expect such conditions, and what might we expect in forthcoming years?
Livestock insurance represents a significant portion of global agriculture premiums. A complete probabilistic solution can significantly extend the view of tail risk for reinsurance purchase as well as in terms of loss cost estimation for primary insurance underwriting.
To reach its target of covering 50% of cropped area within the next few years, the Indian government is committed to transfer and spread risk, including agricultural risk, both nationally and internationally through insurance mechanisms.
