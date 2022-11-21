Amid increasingly frequent and severe weather events and natural disasters — including droughts, floods, and pest infestations, alongside market-related risks and price volatility — the need for comprehensive and dependable agricultural risk assessments has never been more critical. Such assessments are essential to minimize potential losses, as well as effectively bridge the insurance coverage gap so farmers and agricultural businesses can remain resilient through unpredictable challenges.

At Moody's, we recognize agricultural risk’s particular complexities. Our agricultural models are specifically designed to help insurers and reinsurers measure and analyze a wide range of risk types across different countries, employing sophisticated modeling techniques and leveraging advanced data analytics. By doing so, we can help you develop robust risk management strategies that foster greater resilience and sustainability in the agricultural sector.