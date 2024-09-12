In a rapidly changing market, it’s crucial for insurers to overcome data silos, unify risk analytics, and quickly identify evolving risk trends. By leveraging Moody’s insurance data solutions, you can gain an insightful, differentiated, and real-time understanding of exposure to effectively analyze risks, reduce frictional expenses, and build consistency within your portfolio. We provide catastrophe information exactly where it’s needed — seamlessly integrated into your existing workflows with minimal technical overhead or latency.
Our data-driven strategy can help you enhance portfolio performance, maintain regulatory compliance, and stay competitive. These solutions support underwriters and risk managers in mitigating financial challenges and making faster decisions using real-time data and analytics and forward-looking risk metrics.
Use precise location information to improve analysis depth and relevance. Moody’s Geocoder is purpose-built for insurance applications and delivers relevant, insightful risk management data tailored to your needs.
Access insightful exposure data that can help prevent mispricing and adverse risk selection before they happen.
A hazard is a condition, circumstance, or situation that makes a loss more likely to be suffered. Using Moody’s hazard data provides access to valuable insights that may drive better underwriting results.
Simplify interpretations of complex, big-data catastrophe simulations with Moody’s RiskScore™.
Uncover the true cost of insuring a risk and avoid miscalculations with Moody’s Loss Cost data.
Location Intelligence API enhances underwriting workflows for residential and small commercial insurers by integrating hazard, exposure, geospatial, and loss data from Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™.
The insurance industry uses some of the world’s most sophisticated risk modeling. Insurance carriers utilize detailed, probabilistic risk modeling at the top-line portfolio level. However, high-volume underwriting may not always be able to benefit from the same elaborate risk models. Moody’s helps insurance carriers incorporate data to quickly and confidently screen each risk for superior underwriting results.
Covenant Underwriters improved pricing accuracy by integrating Moody’s RMS™ Location Intelligence API. Benefits of real-time risk insights included reduced manual quote times, increased premium adequacy, and higher broker success rates.
Hiscox transitioned its US managing-general agent business to an e-trading model using Moody's Location Intelligence API, enhancing underwriting speed, accuracy, and scale. This led to improved loss ratios, growth, and real-time risk management.
A leading global insurer integrated Moody’s RMS Location Intelligence API to deliver near-instant quotes for U.S. property risks. This cloud-based solution improved quote response times, increased quote-to-bind ratios, and improved efficiency.
Identify, connect, and surface the right data to quickly inform the best decisions with Location Intelligence.
Generative AI (GenAI) offers the potential to be a transformative technology, presenting exciting opportunities to rethink daily workflows as well as new challenges relating to governance and compliance.
We are demonstrating our commitment to investing in casualty risk assessment with a major announcement today. To help deliver advanced risk analytics for casualty insurers, we are delighted to announce the acquisition of Praedicat, Inc.
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.