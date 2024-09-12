Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Insurance data

In a rapidly changing market, it’s crucial for insurers to overcome data silos, unify risk analytics, and quickly identify evolving risk trends. By leveraging Moody’s insurance data solutions, you can gain an insightful, differentiated, and real-time understanding of exposure to effectively analyze risks, reduce frictional expenses, and build consistency within your portfolio. We provide catastrophe information exactly where it’s needed — seamlessly integrated into your existing workflows with minimal technical overhead or latency.

Get in touch

The importance of high-quality data

"Previously, it would take months to roll out pricing changes. Now we can do it almost instantly."

Paul Butler, Partner & CTO, Hiscox

Learn more
hiscox

Featured solutions

01 Geocoding

Geocoding

Use precise location information to improve analysis depth and relevance. Moody’s Geocoder is purpose-built for insurance applications and delivers relevant, insightful risk management data tailored to your needs.

02 Exposure data

Exposure data

Access insightful exposure data that can help prevent mispricing and adverse risk selection before they happen.

03 Hazard data

Hazard data

A hazard is a condition, circumstance, or situation that makes a loss more likely to be suffered. Using Moody’s hazard data provides access to valuable insights that may drive better underwriting results.

04 Risk scores

Risk scores

Simplify interpretations of complex, big-data catastrophe simulations with Moody’s RiskScore™.

05 Loss Cost data

Loss Cost data

Uncover the true cost of insuring a risk and avoid miscalculations with Moody’s Loss Cost data.

06 Location Intelligence API

Location Intelligence API

Location Intelligence API enhances underwriting workflows for residential and small commercial insurers by integrating hazard, exposure, geospatial, and loss data from Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™.

Who we help

Who we help

Underwriters

The insurance industry uses some of the world’s most sophisticated risk modeling. Insurance carriers utilize detailed, probabilistic risk modeling at the top-line portfolio level. However, high-volume underwriting may not always be able to benefit from the same elaborate risk models. Moody’s helps insurance carriers incorporate data to quickly and confidently screen each risk for superior underwriting results.

Case studies

View all case studies
case study
Moody's
Risk intelligence: Accelerating innovation in catastrophe risk management

Covenant Underwriters improved pricing accuracy by integrating Moody’s RMS™ Location Intelligence API. Benefits of real-time risk insights included reduced manual quote times, increased premium adequacy, and higher broker success rates.

Read more
case study
Moody's
Improved underwriting performance with Location Intelligence

Hiscox transitioned its US managing-general agent business to an e-trading model using Moody's Location Intelligence API, enhancing underwriting speed, accuracy, and scale. This led to improved loss ratios, growth, and real-time risk management.

Read more
case study
Moody's
Taking response times to a new level

A leading global insurer integrated Moody’s RMS Location Intelligence API to deliver near-instant quotes for U.S. property risks. This cloud-based solution improved quote response times, increased quote-to-bind ratios, and improved efficiency.

Read more

News and views

ebook
Moody's
eBook: An insurance underwriters’ guide

Identify, connect, and surface the right data to quickly inform the best decisions with Location Intelligence.

Read more
blog

Sep 12, 2024

 Moody's
Introducing IRP Navigator: Your 24/7 AI-powered guide to Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform services

Generative AI (GenAI) offers the potential to be a transformative technology, presenting exciting opportunities to rethink daily workflows as well as new challenges relating to governance and compliance.

Read more
announcement

Sep 05, 2024

 Moody's
Moody’s and Praedicat: A new vision for casualty insurance risk analytics

We are demonstrating our commitment to investing in casualty risk assessment with a major announcement today. To help deliver advanced risk analytics for casualty insurers, we are delighted to announce the acquisition of Praedicat, Inc.

Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.