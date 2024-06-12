Low-resolution exposure data refers to when an individual location or portfolio has limited site details for modeling. For example, locations may only include ZIP or CRESTA-zone information that covers very large geographic areas. It also means the model will have significant impacts on modeled loss, particularly for highly granular perils like flood, where even a few feet difference can dramatically change the hazard level.

Moody’s RMS HD Models can help you overcome exposure data challenges with two approaches: aggregate loss profiles and our new disaggregation methodology. The disaggregation methodology distributes low-resolution exposure data to high resolution based on data layers including land-use and new Moody’s methods. This process allows users to still benefit from the full suite of HD Model innovations.

For those who want to run the latest award-winning Moody’s RMS HD Models in low-exposure areas, our aggregate loss model (ALM) profiles benefit from over 30 years of risk experience to deliver insights in minutes or even seconds. ALM leverages our extensive industry exposure databases and supplements this data with assumptions regarding geographic distributions, construction inventories, and insurance policy structures.