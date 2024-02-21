Moody's logo
Americas: +1-212-553-1653 Japan: +81-3-5408-4100 Asia Pacific: +852-3551-3077 EMEA: +44-20-7772-5454
Contact

Forward-looking catastrophe models

With catastrophe events increasingly exposing vulnerabilities in portfolios’ long-term resilience, incorporating forward-looking views of risk into portfolio risk management practices has never been more critical.

To gain a better understanding of near- and long-term uncertainty around contracts and assets, insurers must evaluate different scenarios at various time spans — from five to 10 to even 50 years into the future. 

Moody’s RMS™ forward-looking catastrophe models build on our industry-leading catastrophe models to capture the near- and long-term risk outlook and help build balanced, resilient portfolios.

Get in touch

How we help

Peril-specific insights

Gain a deeper understanding of future views of specific perils.

Comprehensive and flexible parameters

Seamlessly adjust time horizons and Representative Concentration Pathways (RCPs) to capture the impacts of different scenarios.

Extensive datasets

Leverage a proprietary industry and economic exposure database for more accurate and insightful analyses.

Robust science

Access data from the IPCC for a full range of future scenarios.

Who we help

01 Underwriters

Underwriters

Extend your perspective on underwriting risks to help create robust portfolios. With sustainable portfolio management, you can understand longer-term exposure accumulations coordinated with growth strategies.

More on underwriting
02 Exposure managers

Exposure managers

Understand costs and benefits in adaptation, resilience strategy, and investment options. Gain a consistent view of both current and longer-term risk that’s easily accessible through your existing workflows.

More on exposure managers
03 Business strategy

Business strategy

Incorporate physical risk when evaluating each new market entry, pricing adequacy, and product viability. Have confidence in your growth strategy when you understand how risks to your retained policy portfolio in the 10-plus-year time horizon may evolve due across regions and within geographies.

More on physical risk for insurers
04 Capital management

Capital management

Evaluate risk to realize longer-term insights on risk selection and divestment planning. Build balanced portfolios that support your capital plans well into the future.

More on capital management

Where we help

News and views

whitepaper

Feb 21, 2024

 Moody's
Modeling litigation risk

This report examines the emerging fields in litigation and their potential implications for the insurance industry. Using advanced modeling methodologies and tool sets, this comprehensive analysis assesses how liability risks are associated with the directors and officers (D&O) line of business.

Read more
case study
Moody's
The future of Caribbean insurability

The Caribbean islands — renowned for their stunning beaches, mix of cultures, and diverse ecosystems — face a significant and growing threat from the impacts of physical risk and are among the locations with the highest level of catastrophic hazard damage worldwide.

Read more
case study
Moody's
Adapting to hurricane risk: Quantifying benefits now and in the future for insurers and real asset investors

More than half of the world’s population lives in cities, and by 2050 that will include an additional 2.5 billion people, according to United Nations estimates. Some of the fastest-growing urban centers in the United States are the most exposed to physical hazards and are at risk for rising perils in a warming world.

Read more
article
Moody's
An integrated approach to evaluate population exposure to inland and coastal flooding

This study endeavors to provide a comprehensive retrospective analysis of the global population’s risk to flooding, how it has changed over time, how it changes regionally, and how it is expected to change in the future.

Read more

GET IN TOUCH

Speak to our team

Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.