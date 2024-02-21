With catastrophe events increasingly exposing vulnerabilities in portfolios’ long-term resilience, incorporating forward-looking views of risk into portfolio risk management practices has never been more critical.
To gain a better understanding of near- and long-term uncertainty around contracts and assets, insurers must evaluate different scenarios at various time spans — from five to 10 to even 50 years into the future.
Moody’s RMS™ forward-looking catastrophe models build on our industry-leading catastrophe models to capture the near- and long-term risk outlook and help build balanced, resilient portfolios.
By creating consistent forward-looking views of risk, Moody’s helps organizations align modeling analytics and insights across current workflows.
Extend your perspective on underwriting risks to help create robust portfolios. With sustainable portfolio management, you can understand longer-term exposure accumulations coordinated with growth strategies.
Understand costs and benefits in adaptation, resilience strategy, and investment options. Gain a consistent view of both current and longer-term risk that’s easily accessible through your existing workflows.
Incorporate physical risk when evaluating each new market entry, pricing adequacy, and product viability. Have confidence in your growth strategy when you understand how risks to your retained policy portfolio in the 10-plus-year time horizon may evolve due across regions and within geographies.
Evaluate risk to realize longer-term insights on risk selection and divestment planning. Build balanced portfolios that support your capital plans well into the future.
