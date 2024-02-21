With catastrophe events increasingly exposing vulnerabilities in portfolios’ long-term resilience, incorporating forward-looking views of risk into portfolio risk management practices has never been more critical.

To gain a better understanding of near- and long-term uncertainty around contracts and assets, insurers must evaluate different scenarios at various time spans — from five to 10 to even 50 years into the future.

Moody’s RMS™ forward-looking catastrophe models build on our industry-leading catastrophe models to capture the near- and long-term risk outlook and help build balanced, resilient portfolios.