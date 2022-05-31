Moody's insurance solutions helps exposure managers proactively manage organization-wide risk concentrations and hot spots, access real-time risk analytics and event forecasting for rapid event response, and generate advanced portfolio insights at scale. Leveraging the deep investments in Moody's RMS™ modeling science, sophisticated financial engines, and cutting-edge cloud-native technology, we enhance exposure managers’ ability to maintain their company's risk and underwriting thresholds.

We facilitate rapid and robust aggregation and reporting of portfolios to risk stakeholders, making aggregation, identification, and resolution of cross-functional risks seamless. This equips exposure managers to navigate the complexities of interconnected risks more effectively and improve vulnerability management and risk assessments.