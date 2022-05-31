Moody's insurance solutions helps exposure managers proactively manage organization-wide risk concentrations and hot spots, access real-time risk analytics and event forecasting for rapid event response, and generate advanced portfolio insights at scale. Leveraging the deep investments in Moody's RMS™ modeling science, sophisticated financial engines, and cutting-edge cloud-native technology, we enhance exposure managers’ ability to maintain their company's risk and underwriting thresholds.
We facilitate rapid and robust aggregation and reporting of portfolios to risk stakeholders, making aggregation, identification, and resolution of cross-functional risks seamless. This equips exposure managers to navigate the complexities of interconnected risks more effectively and improve vulnerability management and risk assessments.
Moody’s exposure management solutions enhance decision-making by allowing exposure managers to efficiently identify loss drivers and vulnerabilities across insurance and reinsurance portfolios from a single source of truth. With real-time insights, advanced reporting, and exceptional analytics, we offer the holistic, comprehensive perspective needed to understand and navigate the evolving dynamics of risk and exposure.
To make informed business decisions, insurers and reinsurers need a unified and thorough perspective on risk. Building a holistic view on enterprise-level exposure demands significant time, effort, and resources. Discover how ExposureIQ™ helps you unlock new risk insights into your book of business by pinpointing areas of risk concentration, identifying unseen vulnerabilities in your portfolio, and understanding the movement of losses through insurance and reinsurance layers.
ExposureIQ provides insightful and intuitive analytics backed by Moody's RMS modeling science, promoting a deeper understanding of portfolio hot spots. It supports organization-wide portfolio management by allowing roll-ups across insurance and reinsurance portfolios in one application.
TreatyIQ™ delivers advanced financial modeling and extensive treaty and portfolio analytics for reinsurers. Its robust financial model can capture even the most complex treaty details including reinstatements, aggregate limits, and cascading layers.
Moody’s HWind provides regularly derived pre-landfall forecasting products for the North Atlantic Basin, plus observation-based snapshots and cumulative hazard footprints leading up to and following landfall events in the North Atlantic, East Pacific, and Central Pacific basins. Catastrophe modelers have access to HWind as a standalone solution or integrated into the Risk Modeler and ExposureIQ applications.
Risk Modeler unlocks deep risk insights and improves real-time decision-making with cloud risk modeling software that combines innovative catastrophe models, efficient modeling workflows, and tools to get behind the model numbers.
The Risk Data Lake is a cloud-based, programmable, and scalable environment within Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™. It provides instant access to data across all platform applications, including exposures, modeled losses, policies, portfolios, accounts, and locations. Users can import, store, transform, and access risk and third-party data, and it supports flexible data processing using tools like SQL, Python, and R. Additionally, it integrates risk services to simplify data encoding, transformation, search, and query, facilitating advanced analytics and bespoke solutions
The Risk Data Exchange service on Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform allows users to share data, such as Exposure Data Model (EDM) databases and Detailed Loss Model (DLM) or High-Definition (HD) analysis results, with other platform customers or Moody's Support. This functionality is particularly useful for primary insurers or reinsurance brokers who need to share data with reinsurers for purposes like contract pricing and risk transfer.
When a catastrophic event such as a hurricane or an earthquake strikes, an insurance business relies on the exposure management team to answer the big questions: What level of loss is the business looking at, how much will be recovered from our reinsurance, and how do we communicate this? The article explores the critical role insurance companies’ exposure management teams play during catastrophic events like hurricanes or earthquakes.
When evaluating exposure management tools, it’s important to ask questions about the application’s capabilities, business integration tools, and risk fundamentals for each system.
Utilizing the advanced analytics offered by business hierarchies, reinsurers can make informed, data-driven decisions to shape their underwriting strategies and minimize potential losses.
