Moody's insurance solutions helps exposure managers proactively manage organization-wide risk concentrations and hot spots, access real-time risk analytics and event forecasting for rapid event response, and generate advanced portfolio insights at scale. Leveraging the deep investments in Moody's RMS™ modeling science, sophisticated financial engines, and cutting-edge cloud-native technology, we enhance exposure managers’ ability to maintain their company's risk and underwriting thresholds.

We facilitate rapid and robust aggregation and reporting of portfolios to risk stakeholders, making aggregation, identification, and resolution of cross-functional risks seamless. This equips exposure managers to navigate the complexities of interconnected risks more effectively and improve vulnerability management and risk assessments.

Unifying exposure management

To make informed business decisions, insurers and reinsurers need a unified and thorough perspective on risk. Building a holistic view on enterprise-level exposure demands significant time, effort, and resources. Discover how ExposureIQ™ helps you unlock new risk insights into your book of business by pinpointing areas of risk concentration, identifying unseen vulnerabilities in your portfolio, and understanding the movement of losses through insurance and reinsurance layers.

01 ExposureIQ

ExposureIQ

ExposureIQ provides insightful and intuitive analytics backed by Moody's RMS modeling science, promoting a deeper understanding of portfolio hot spots. It supports organization-wide portfolio management by allowing roll-ups across insurance and reinsurance portfolios in one application.

02 TreatyIQ

TreatyIQ

TreatyIQ™ delivers advanced financial modeling and extensive treaty and portfolio analytics for reinsurers. Its robust financial model can capture even the most complex treaty details including reinstatements, aggregate limits, and cascading layers.

03 HWind

HWind

Moody’s HWind provides regularly derived pre-landfall forecasting products for the North Atlantic Basin, plus observation-based snapshots and cumulative hazard footprints leading up to and following landfall events in the North Atlantic, East Pacific, and Central Pacific basins. Catastrophe modelers have access to HWind as a standalone solution or integrated into the Risk Modeler and ExposureIQ applications.

04 Risk Modeler

Risk Modeler

Risk Modeler unlocks deep risk insights and improves real-time decision-making with cloud risk modeling software that combines innovative catastrophe models, efficient modeling workflows, and tools to get behind the model numbers.

05 Risk Data Lake

Risk Data Lake

The Risk Data Lake is a cloud-based, programmable, and scalable environment within Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform™. It provides instant access to data across all platform applications, including exposures, modeled losses, policies, portfolios, accounts, and locations. Users can import, store, transform, and access risk and third-party data, and it supports flexible data processing using tools like SQL, Python, and R. Additionally, it integrates risk services to simplify data encoding, transformation, search, and query, facilitating advanced analytics and bespoke solutions

06 Risk Data Exchange

Risk Data Exchange

The Risk Data Exchange service on Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform allows users to share data, such as Exposure Data Model (EDM) databases and Detailed Loss Model (DLM) or High-Definition (HD) analysis results, with other platform customers or Moody's Support. This functionality is particularly useful for primary insurers or reinsurance brokers who need to share data with reinsurers for purposes like contract pricing and risk transfer.

Robust cloud-native infrastructure

We built Moody’s exposure management solutions to scale across billions of locations and thousands of cedants. With fully monitored environments, they provide 24/7 access to analytics while reducing operating expenses and IT maintenance costs.

Advanced financial modeling

The Moody's RMS model financial engine provides insightful and intuitive analytics for portfolio managers, allowing customers to view portfolio exposure concentrations net of insurance and reinsurance. 

Real-time portfolio data

We use real-time portfolio data to evaluate the effects of adding new layers to a reference portfolio instantly. This helps exposure managers understand the marginal impact of adding new policies to facilitate informed decision-making. During event response operations, exposure managers can make quicker, more knowledgeable decisions by seamlessly integrating Moody's RMS Event Response and HWind footprints with live portfolio data.

article

May 31, 2022

 Moody's
Exposure management: Managing the complexity of estimating net losses across property treaty business

When a catastrophic event such as a hurricane or an earthquake strikes, an insurance business relies on the exposure management team to answer the big questions: What level of loss is the business looking at, how much will be recovered from our reinsurance, and how do we communicate this? The article explores the critical role insurance companies’ exposure management teams play during catastrophic events like hurricanes or earthquakes. 

case study
Moody’s
Exposure management application: buyer’s guide

When evaluating exposure management tools, it’s important to ask questions about the application’s capabilities, business integration tools, and risk fundamentals for each system.

blog

Jul 04, 2023

 Moody's
Streamlining exposure management: how business hierarchies empower reinsurers to mitigate catastrophe losses and optimize portfolios

Utilizing the advanced analytics offered by business hierarchies, reinsurers can make informed, data-driven decisions to shape their underwriting strategies and minimize potential losses. 

