In an increasingly complex economic landscape, the future performance of consumer lending portfolios and consumer behavior are sources of immense uncertainty for lenders. Indeed, risk managers often struggle to accurately quantify their risks due to lacking and incomparable credit data for the countries in which they operate and unreliable representations of the impact from potential economic events.
At Moody’s, we provide comprehensive solutions tailored to help you more effectively profile borrowers and make more informed lending decisions. Our expertise and advanced analytics help lenders make informed decisions at every stage of the lending life cycle as well as build resilience and grow consumer lending portfolios.
Risk managers often find it difficult to accurately quantify future loan portfolio performance based on customer data and estimates of future external factors alone. Moody’s delivers insightful and actionable consumer credit risk solutions that help lenders analyze how future macroeconomic conditions may affect the performance of consumer lending portfolios and consumer behavior under various scenarios.
Evaluate potential risks and prepare for future uncertainties with our predictive analytics.
Gain insights into future financial performance to help optimize your strategies. Updated monthly, our forecasts help you to stress-test your portfolio, evaluate shocks, and develop strategic business plans.
Adhere to regulatory and accounting requirements and enhance financial reporting accuracy using a variety of compliance tools.
Use financial data and forecasting capabilities with alternative scenarios to make informed assessments of business case viability and drive growth.
Portfolio Analyzer is an impairment solution for forecasting probabilities of default (PD), loss-given default (LGD), and prepayments for all retail credit lending portfolios. The solution combines retail credit data from multiple sources and Moody's leading economic forecasts to produce predictive analysis on loan behavior.
CreditForecast.com provides credit data for various mutually exclusive product categories (auto, bank card, consumer finance, retail, first mortgage, home equity, and student loan) and 24 subcategories.
By linking credit performance and origination quality metrics with underlying local economic drivers, CreditForecast.com offers granular insights and forecasts of performance, volume, and quality under baseline and alternative scenarios.
A joint product of Moody’s and Equifax, the service covers a wide range of household credit, economic, and demographic variables at a detailed level of geographies.
Manage consumer lending portfolios, respond to regulatory needs, and mitigate risks effectively.
Enhance oversight with precise data and risk assessment tools.
Support sustainable growth and member satisfaction through better credit risk management.
Gain insights into risk exposure and portfolio performance.
Optimize portfolio returns and manage risk.
Traditionally, the two key drivers of consumer risk have been the borrower's credit profile and the economic cycle. Today, however, physical and transition risk events have the potential to disrupt household cash flows, increasing the likelihood that borrowers fall behind on their mortgage payments. Learn more about the implications for property values and household finances.
Amid fears of an economic slowdown, the inverted yield curve, and especially poor auto loan performance, auto lenders show signs of caution.
