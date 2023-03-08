Moody's logo
Consumer credit

In an increasingly complex economic landscape, the future performance of consumer lending portfolios and consumer behavior are sources of immense uncertainty for lenders. Indeed, risk managers often struggle to accurately quantify their risks due to lacking and incomparable credit data for the countries in which they operate and unreliable representations of the impact from potential economic events.   

At Moody’s, we provide comprehensive solutions tailored to help you more effectively profile borrowers and make more informed lending decisions. Our expertise and advanced analytics help lenders make informed decisions at every stage of the lending life cycle as well as build resilience and grow consumer lending portfolios. 

How we help

Assess future risk

Evaluate potential risks and prepare for future uncertainties with our predictive analytics.

Inform profit and loss forecasting

Gain insights into future financial performance to help optimize your strategies. Updated monthly, our forecasts help you to stress-test your portfolio, evaluate shocks, and develop strategic business plans.

Respond to regulatory compliance and accounting requirements

Adhere to regulatory and accounting requirements and enhance financial reporting accuracy using a variety of compliance tools.

Inform strategic risk planning and business decisions

Use financial data and forecasting capabilities with alternative scenarios to make informed assessments of business case viability and drive growth. 

Capabilities  

Loan-level projections

Portfolio Analyzer is an impairment solution for forecasting probabilities of default (PD), loss-given default (LGD), and prepayments for all retail credit lending portfolios. The solution combines retail credit data from multiple sources and Moody's leading economic forecasts to produce predictive analysis on loan behavior.

Data

CreditForecast.com provides credit data for various mutually exclusive product categories (auto, bank card, consumer finance, retail, first mortgage, home equity, and student loan) and 24 subcategories. 

By linking credit performance and origination quality metrics with underlying local economic drivers, CreditForecast.com offers granular insights and forecasts of performance, volume, and quality under baseline and alternative scenarios.

A joint product of Moody’s and Equifax, the service covers a wide range of household credit, economic, and demographic variables at a detailed level of geographies. 

Who we help

Banks and financial institutions

Manage consumer lending portfolios, respond to regulatory needs, and mitigate risks effectively.

Regulators

Enhance oversight with precise data and risk assessment tools.

Credit unions

 Support sustainable growth and member satisfaction through better credit risk management.

Insurers

Gain insights into risk exposure and portfolio performance.

Asset managers

Optimize portfolio returns and manage risk. 

Why Moody's

Credit expertise

Moody’s has a proven record of credit expertise backed by decades of experience and industry-leading knowledge in analyzing consumer credit risk.

Advanced technology

We provide cutting-edge tools and analytics that can support users during the lending decision process.

Regional, sub-national, and local focus

By evaluating credit trends by geographic areas, you can gain a more complete and granular view of credit trends as they emerge. Our standardized and integrated approach makes it easy to compare and evaluate data across all geographic levels.

Actionable insights

Uncover insights on performance portfolios using predictive analytics that may influence lending decisions and strategies as well as reveal consumer behavior patterns that were previously unknown.

Build resilience and adapt portfolios

Develop an advanced view of portfolio performance under various scenarios 

Transparent

Our methodology is documented and available to users, providing you with transparency — without the need to second-guess the scenario assumptions. 

News and views

article

Mar 08, 2023

 Moody's
Physical and transition risk impact on mortgage credit losses — a portfolio example

Traditionally, the two key drivers of consumer risk have been the borrower's credit profile and the economic cycle. Today, however, physical and transition risk events have the potential to disrupt household cash flows, increasing the likelihood that borrowers fall behind on their mortgage payments. Learn more about the implications for property values and household finances.

Corporate business glass building and blue sky
article

Sep 01, 2023

 Moody's
Driving to default in unaffordable used cars

Amid fears of an economic slowdown, the inverted yield curve, and especially poor auto loan performance, auto lenders show signs of caution. 

