Today’s risks are increasingly interconnected and harder to predict.
CreditView combines Moody’s century of credit rating experience, with proprietary data with advanced analytics to reveal every layer of credit risk, helping you make efficient, informed decisions with confidence.
Moody's CreditView is an unparalleled, integrated solution that combines Moody's deep experience in credit analysis with our robust data estate and intuitive analytical tools to help you perform in-depth credit analysis. With ratings covering over $75T+ in total debt across more than 33,000 organizations and structured deals, CreditView supports strategic analysis and drives smarter financial outcomes.
From tracking real-time credit changes to conducting peer comparisons and scenario analyses, see what matters most with instant insights into the companies you’re tracking — and uncover every layer of credit risk across your corporate portfolio with Moody’s CreditView.
Leverage our intuitive tools to dive deep into the drivers of credit risk profiles.
Conduct peer comparisons across all entity types worldwide with 10
interactive scorecards.
Run scenario analysis with interactive scorecards and more.
Save up to 30% of the time you spend on research and discover up to 60% more content with Moody’s Research Assistant.
With over 1,700 analysts producing more than 28,400 publications and hosting 750+ events globally, CreditView offers expansive coverage of over $75.8+ trillion in rated debt across more than 33,300 rated organizations and structured deals worldwide.
Moody's CreditView delivers comprehensive credit insights across all sectors, offering entity and sector analysis, real-time monitoring, origination and lead generation tools, and customizable report configuration — empowering smarter, faster credit decisions.
Dig deep into the factors that drive entity credit quality by assessing financials, understanding sector and thematic dynamics, conducting scenario analysis, and comparing entities.
Understand the wider forces shaping your credit decisions with in-depth insights and opinions on thematic, macro, and sector trends.
Get a holistic view of credit risk on over 18,000 private and public entities with more of Moody's highest-quality data in one place.
Run scenario analysis and generate scorecard-determined outcomes for rated, private, and public companies using interactive sector-specific scorecards.
Easily compare rated, private, and public corporate entities using key indicators, ratings, sustainability scores, and financials standardized to Moody's Chart of Accounts.
Conduct real-time or periodic portfolio reviews to stay on top of the credit health of the entities you cover.
Get a holistic view of risk across your portfolio including rating activity, financials, news, and sustainability scores.
View relevant news media impacting your portfolio directly from your monitoring dashboard.
Generate ideas and identify entities that meet your criteria for further analysis or business development.
Rapidly build target and peer comparison lists that meet your criteria based on ratings, financials, and other relevant metrics.
Run complex analysis and calculations on a company or group of companies.
GenAI-powered workflows can be configured to your specifications to accelerate your deliverables with confidence.
Build reports with templates configured to your specifications to generate insights from across Moody's comprehensive data offering.
Supplement Moody's proprietary data with your information by uploading PDFs such as additional reports, earnings transcripts, and more.
In today's competitive financial landscape, maximizing return on investment is essential. Moody's Miguel Romao (Sr. Director, Product Strategy) and Vicky Chan (Assoc. Director, Data Analyst) take us through how GenAI is delivering beyond initial expectations, and how financial institutions can use GenAI to elevate the depth and quality of insights, and create smarter, more agile systems, while saving time in the process.
Available to CreditView subscribers, the screening and benchmarking analytical tool provides an interface where credit analysts, rating advisors, portfolio managers, among others, are able to build lists of entities and interact with ratings, financials, and sustainability scores across sectors — all in one place.
As we continue to embrace digital transformation across all sectors, the demand for data center capacity is experiencing an unprecedented surge. This rapid growth introduces a complex web of long-term risks and challenges.
Get in touch or book a demo to explore how we can help.