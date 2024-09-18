CreditView

Moody's

The ROI of GenAI in financial services: efficiency meets insight

In today's competitive financial landscape, maximizing return on investment is essential. Moody's Miguel Romao (Sr. Director, Product Strategy) and Vicky Chan (Assoc. Director, Data Analyst) take us through how GenAI is delivering beyond initial expectations, and how financial institutions can use GenAI to elevate the depth and quality of insights, and create smarter, more agile systems, while saving time in the process.