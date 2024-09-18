Moody's logo
Broad perspectives. Granular precision.

Today’s risks are increasingly interconnected and harder to predict.
 

CreditView combines Moody’s century of credit rating experience, with proprietary data with advanced analytics to reveal every layer of credit risk, helping you make efficient, informed decisions with confidence.

The premier solution for comprehensive credit analysis

Moody's CreditView is an unparalleled, integrated solution that combines Moody's deep experience in credit analysis with our robust data estate and intuitive analytical tools to help you perform in-depth credit analysis. With ratings covering over $75T+ in total debt across more than 33,000 organizations and structured deals, CreditView supports strategic analysis and drives smarter financial outcomes.

Understand the Moody's View

Go beyond the ratings and access everything you need in one place, including in-depth financial data, breaking news, company and ownership data, and more.

See what matters most

Get instant insights into the companies you are tracking with intuitive company pages that efficiently surface the information you need most.

Deepen your understanding

Leverage our intuitive tools to dive deep into the drivers of credit risk, conduct peer comparisons, run scenario analysis with interactive scorecards, and more.

Never miss a critical insight

Stay on top of risk across your portfolio with a robust monitoring experience that allows you to quickly review credit risk changes, news, and financials at-a-glance.

Direct access to analysts

Get a deeper level of transparency and clarity by speaking directly to Moody’s Ratings lead rating analysts.

Accelerate your workflow

Moody's Research Assistant combines GenAI technology with Moody's vast data estate to deliver a powerful, time-saving solution for generating holistic risk insights and accelerating analytical workflows.

Insights at your fingertips

From tracking real-time credit changes to conducting peer comparisons and scenario analyses, see what matters most with instant insights into the companies you’re tracking — and uncover every layer of credit risk across your corporate portfolio with Moody’s CreditView.

Assess credit quality


Leverage our intuitive tools to dive deep into the drivers of credit risk profiles.

Conduct peer comparisons


Conduct peer comparisons across all entity types worldwide with 10
interactive scorecards.

Evaluate rating scenarios


Run scenario analysis with interactive scorecards and more.

Save time with GenAI


Save up to 30% of the time you spend on research and discover up to 60% more content with Moody’s Research Assistant.

Coverage across all sectors

With over 1,700 analysts producing more than 28,400 publications and hosting 750+ events globally, CreditView offers expansive coverage of over $75.8+ trillion in rated debt across more than 33,300 rated organizations and structured deals worldwide.

Corporates

18,000 rated, public and private companies

Banks and financial institutions

2,380+ banks and financial institutions

Insurance

Over 1,000 insurance organizations

Sovereigns

380+ sub-sovereigns, 140+ sovereigns, and 50 supranational institutions

US public finance

14,490+ US public finance issuers along with 1,030+ infrastructure and project finance issuers

Structure finance

8,980+ structured finance deals

Functionality

Moody's CreditView delivers comprehensive credit insights across all sectors, offering entity and sector analysis, real-time monitoring, origination and lead generation tools, and customizable report configuration — empowering smarter, faster credit decisions.

01 Entity and sector analysis

Entity and sector analysis

Dig deep into the factors that drive entity credit quality by assessing financials, understanding sector and thematic dynamics, conducting scenario analysis, and comparing entities.

Entity and sector analysis
Understand the wider forces shaping your credit decisions with in-depth insights and opinions on thematic, macro, and sector trends.

Get a holistic view of credit risk on over 18,000 private and public entities with more of Moody's highest-quality data in one place.

Run scenario analysis and generate scorecard-determined outcomes for rated, private, and public companies using interactive sector-specific scorecards.

Easily compare rated, private, and public corporate entities using key indicators, ratings, sustainability scores, and financials standardized to Moody's Chart of Accounts. 

02 Monitoring

Monitoring

Conduct real-time or periodic portfolio reviews to stay on top of the credit health of the entities you cover.

Monitoring
Get a holistic view of risk across your portfolio including rating activity, financials, news, and sustainability scores.

View relevant news media impacting your portfolio directly from your monitoring dashboard.

03 Origination and lead generation

Origination and lead generation

Generate ideas and identify entities that meet your criteria for further analysis or business development.

Origination and lead generation
Rapidly build target and peer comparison lists that meet your criteria based on ratings, financials, and other relevant metrics.

Run complex analysis and calculations on a company or group of companies.

04 Report configuration

Report configuration

GenAI-powered workflows can be configured to your specifications to accelerate your deliverables with confidence.

Report config
Build reports with templates configured to your specifications to generate insights from across Moody's comprehensive data offering.

Supplement Moody's proprietary data with your information by uploading PDFs such as additional reports, earnings transcripts, and more.

News and views

article

Sep 18, 2024

The ROI of GenAI in financial services: efficiency meets insight

In today's competitive financial landscape, maximizing return on investment is essential. Moody's Miguel Romao (Sr. Director, Product Strategy) and Vicky Chan (Assoc. Director, Data Analyst) take us through how GenAI is delivering beyond initial expectations, and how financial institutions can use GenAI to elevate the depth and quality of insights, and create smarter, more agile systems, while saving time in the process.

  • GenAI
Read more
article

Aug 29, 2024

What is the screening and benchmarking tool?

Available to CreditView subscribers, the screening and benchmarking analytical tool provides an interface where credit analysts, rating advisors, portfolio managers, among others, are able to build lists of entities and interact with ratings, financials, and sustainability scores across sectors — all in one place.

  • CreditView
  • Screener
Read more
article

Jul 31, 2024

Navigating the future of data centers amidst rapid expansion

As we continue to embrace digital transformation across all sectors, the demand for data center capacity is experiencing an unprecedented surge. This rapid growth introduces a complex web of long-term risks and challenges.

  • Digital transformation
  • Thought leadership
Read more

