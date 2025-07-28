Power in practice

Our capabilities have grown over the last 12 months. Entity pages have been redesigned. Peer comparison tools are faster. Private company coverage, once a blind spot, has grown dramatically. And across sectors, users can now parse earnings transcripts, financials, ownership data, and market news without toggling platforms or chasing context.

Clients tell us that what once took hours now takes minutes. Independent assessments bear that out, suggesting analysts save up to 30% of task time, with even greater reductions in data-gathering and screening.

The award, and what it tells us

Being named Best Credit Risk Solution Provider is gratifying, but we take it less as a trophy and more as a temperature check. The market isn’t rewarding heritage alone. It’s rewarding evolution, especially where it makes a measurable difference.

We believe that difference increasingly shows up in how CreditView with Research Assistant supports decision-making across lending, portfolio monitoring, structured finance, and corporate intelligence. It’s not just a feature. It’s quietly becoming the engine.

Looking ahead

In the coming year, Moody’s will continue to advance a powerful, integrated solution that delivers the most relevant business and credit intelligence through an intuitive interface tailored to specific use cases and workflows. The solution will bring together the full breadth of data, research, and analysis across more than 590 million global entities in our vast data estate and leverage contextual GenAI to accelerate productivity. The goal, as ever, remains the same: to help clients act on insight, not just information.

A final thought

Technology is transforming credit risk, but it works best when it's paired with context, analytical rigor, and industry knowledge. At Moody’s, we believe that innovation matters most when it’s in service of something that has always been part of our legacy: insights that result in better decisions.

We’re proud of this award. But we’re even prouder of what’s to come.