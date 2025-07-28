Every year, the Waters Rankings offers a glimpse into what the financial services industry values most. The votes come not from panels or press releases, but from practitioners themselves – those navigating complexity in real time. This year, they spoke with clarity: Moody’s has been named Best Credit Risk Solution Provider for 2025.
At the heart of this recognition lies a simple but demanding question: how do we help risk professionals work faster, see further, and decide better?
One part of that answer is CreditView with Research Assistant, our GenAI solution that’s redefining how analysts engage with credit data.
A familiar platform, radically reinvented
CreditView has long been the foundation for how many professionals monitor credit risk. But in recent years, the expectations have shifted. Information alone is no longer enough. Speed, synthesis, and scale now shape competitive edge. That’s why we developed Research Assistant, a generative AI tool embedded directly into CreditView, built on Moody’s proprietary data and aligned to analyst workflows.
With insights into more than 200,000 entities and deals – many of which are private, opaque, or previously difficult to assess – CreditView with Research Assistant brings the market into sharper focus. It doesn’t just return answers, it surfaces signals.
"We’re honored to be named best credit risk solution provider in the Waters Rankings and are deeply grateful to our clients for their continued partnership and confidence. This recognition affirms Moody’s commitment to innovation and ongoing evolution alongside the market. Combining over a century of credit insights with advanced AI and a robust data foundation, solutions like CreditView with Research Assistant embody that vision and reinforce our long-term investment in shaping the future of credit analysis.”
Cristina Pieretti, General Manager, Digital Content and Innovation, Moody’s
Power in practice
Our capabilities have grown over the last 12 months. Entity pages have been redesigned. Peer comparison tools are faster. Private company coverage, once a blind spot, has grown dramatically. And across sectors, users can now parse earnings transcripts, financials, ownership data, and market news without toggling platforms or chasing context.
Clients tell us that what once took hours now takes minutes. Independent assessments bear that out, suggesting analysts save up to 30% of task time, with even greater reductions in data-gathering and screening.
The award, and what it tells us
Being named Best Credit Risk Solution Provider is gratifying, but we take it less as a trophy and more as a temperature check. The market isn’t rewarding heritage alone. It’s rewarding evolution, especially where it makes a measurable difference.
We believe that difference increasingly shows up in how CreditView with Research Assistant supports decision-making across lending, portfolio monitoring, structured finance, and corporate intelligence. It’s not just a feature. It’s quietly becoming the engine.
Looking ahead
In the coming year, Moody’s will continue to advance a powerful, integrated solution that delivers the most relevant business and credit intelligence through an intuitive interface tailored to specific use cases and workflows. The solution will bring together the full breadth of data, research, and analysis across more than 590 million global entities in our vast data estate and leverage contextual GenAI to accelerate productivity. The goal, as ever, remains the same: to help clients act on insight, not just information.
A final thought
Technology is transforming credit risk, but it works best when it's paired with context, analytical rigor, and industry knowledge. At Moody’s, we believe that innovation matters most when it’s in service of something that has always been part of our legacy: insights that result in better decisions.
We’re proud of this award. But we’re even prouder of what’s to come.