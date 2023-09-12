The evolving nature of cyber risk is transforming the (re)insurance sector. In a fast-evolving threat landscape where data breaches, ransomware, and cybersecurity incidents are incurring unprecedented cyber losses and reputational harm, new approaches to risk management will be essential to help insurers capitalize on unprecedented growth opportunities and better manage cyber exposure.
Moody’s is a leader in delivering consistent cyber insurance risk quantification and pricing, with deep insights into both frequent and severe cyber risks. Our cyber risk modeling capabilities can help reinsurers accurately capture tail risk, diversify portfolios, and make more informed strategic decisions.
We offer an advanced and robust cyber risk modeling framework tailored to the (re)insurance industry’s distinct needs.
Optimize portfolio steering and enhance diversification by leveraging detailed analyses at various levels such as coverage, account, portfolio, summary, or treaty. An extensive global database with over 20 million companies allows for thorough evaluation of potential security threats, risk profiles, and impacts.
Gain in-depth insights into key event risk drivers through comprehensive analysis of IT and cyber-physical perils, supported by year loss tables (YLTs), year event loss tables (YELTs), and exceedance probability (EP) curves. Tailor your analysis to align with your underwriting standards and pricing strategies to help gain a competitive edge in the complex cyber risk landscape.
Enhance your management of capital requirements and design effective risk transfer mechanisms. Our advanced risk framework models the real-world physics and dynamics of the cyber digital ecosystem, providing an insightful view of potential security threats and cyberattacks. By identifying key risk drivers and aggregation points, our model informs strategic decision-making in risk transfer and capital allocation.
Munich Re, Gallagher Re, and Bitsight join as founding members of the Cyber Industry Steering Group.
The bond is specifically crafted to provide coverage for catastrophic and systemic cybercrime events with a low probability of occurrence.
The successful issuance of the first full cyber catastrophe bonds in late 2023 was a watershed moment and the role of risk models in helping insurance-linked securities investors get up to speed on what is still a relatively new peril to the ILS sector was key, executives at Moody’s RMS told us in an Artemis Live video interview.
