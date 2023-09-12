The evolving nature of cyber risk is transforming the (re)insurance sector. In a fast-evolving threat landscape where data breaches, ransomware, and cybersecurity incidents are incurring unprecedented cyber losses and reputational harm, new approaches to risk management will be essential to help insurers capitalize on unprecedented growth opportunities and better manage cyber exposure.

Moody’s is a leader in delivering consistent cyber insurance risk quantification and pricing, with deep insights into both frequent and severe cyber risks. Our cyber risk modeling capabilities can help reinsurers accurately capture tail risk, diversify portfolios, and make more informed strategic decisions.