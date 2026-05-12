Emerging Markets: Global shocks, uneven credit outcomes

Emerging markets continue to evolve as a dynamic and increasingly differentiated segment of global credit markets, shaped by US policy shifts, geopolitical realignments, and diverging economic paths across regions. What was once seen as a more uniform risk category now reflects a wide range of outcomes across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

As global volatility persists, credit quality is influenced by a complex mix of domestic policies, financial conditions, and currency movements. Commodity prices, debt levels, liquidity, and social and environmental risks are all playing a greater role, making it harder to rely on traditional signals to assess risk.

Resilience has improved compared to past crises, but performance remains uneven. Growth opportunities continue, though vulnerabilities persist—driving greater differentiation among issuers and reinforcing the need for more nuanced, forward-looking credit analysis across emerging markets.