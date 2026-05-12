Emerging Markets: Global shocks, uneven credit outcomes

Emerging markets continue to evolve as a dynamic and increasingly differentiated segment of global credit markets, shaped by US policy shifts, geopolitical realignments, and diverging economic paths across regions. What was once seen as a more uniform risk category now reflects a wide range of outcomes across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
As global volatility persists, credit quality is influenced by a complex mix of domestic policies, financial conditions, and currency movements. Commodity prices, debt levels, liquidity, and social and environmental risks are all playing a greater role, making it harder to rely on traditional signals to assess risk.
Resilience has improved compared to past crises, but performance remains uneven. Growth opportunities continue, though vulnerabilities persist—driving greater differentiation among issuers and reinforcing the need for more nuanced, forward-looking credit analysis across emerging markets.
Financial policy differentiates emerging market corporate credit quality in volatile times
As operating conditions become more volatile, company-driven financial strategies are increasingly determining credit outcomes, amplifying differences even among peers within the same sector.
Low-rated emerging market sovereign credit quality recovering but weaker than a decade ago
While reforms are strengthening balance sheets and supporting credit fundamentals, progress is gradual, leaving lower-rated sovereigns more vulnerable to future shocks.
Early policy reform, strong buffers support emerging market resilience amid global shocks
Emerging markets with clear policy frameworks, anchored inflation expectations, and flexible exchange rates are better positioned to manage volatility than their peers.
Emerging Markets and Global Shocks: Why Credit Outcomes Are Uneven
While emerging markets have shown greater resilience through the pandemic, tariff disruptions, and geopolitical tensions, differences in policy credibility, financial buffers, and investor perception are leading to more uneven credit performance across regions.
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