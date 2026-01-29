At Moody's, we believe in being at the forefront of insight and technology so we can speed up your workflows, streamline your decision-making, and give you a better view of risk and the ways to mitigate it. Read about our insights on market trends, the initiatives that excite us, the work we're doing, and our plans for the future.
Maximize the potential of Research Assistant by prompting with precision. Our aim is to help you speak Research Assistant’s language fluently, so it returns what you need, fast. Follow along to learn how to craft more powerful prompts so you can more quickly derive actionable insights from our AI-driven platform.
Discover how orchestrating a sequence of specialized prompts can create comprehensive, custom solutions for different roles within an organization. Understanding how to combine these prompts effectively can elevate your analytical capabilities.
To manage a portfolio effectively, you need the right tools and insights at your fingertips. Using Moody’s Research Assistant with our carefully crafted prompts, you can streamline portfolio monitoring, uncover key trends, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.
Peer comparison is a cornerstone for financial professionals. Whether you're evaluating thresholds, presenting metrics, or identifying strengths and weaknesses, these prompts are crafted to support efficient analysis.
Uncover risks, track trends, and benchmark results with Moody’s financial and KPI analysis prompts. Built to save time and simplify workflows, these prompts turn complex data into actionable insights for confident, data-driven decisions.
From earnings call synthesis to peer benchmarking and forward guidance alignment, these prompts help surface the signal, not the static. We'll help you make smarter, faster calls on individual names missing a beat.
Major events can dramatically affect a company’s financial health and competitive position. For credit analysts, investment bankers, and other financial professionals, understanding these impacts is key to making informed decisions.
Whether you’re a strategic planner, investment analyst, credit risk expert, or portfolio manager, our expertly crafted prompts are designed to strip out noise, accelerate analysis, and help you make smarter, faster decisions when and where it counts.
Part 5 of our prompting series focuses on recent developments and news. Whether you’re an equity research analyst, financial analyst, or economist, you can leverage Moody's data estate to anticipate risks, seize opportunities, and stay ahead.
Whether you're identifying emerging risks, tracking credit outlook shifts, or preparing targeted talking points, our validated prompts are designed to deliver clarity and precision, helping you think strategically and act confidently.
As an analyst, portfolio manager, sales, or investor relations professional, you can use our AI-powered platform to streamline your workflows and get the answers you need in seconds.
In this post, we showcase a series of high-impact prompts designed to highlight shifts in credit quality across sectors and regions, helping finance professionals identify emerging trends or shifts in credit sentiment.
Welcome to our prompting series, where we hope to help you speak Research Assistant’s language fluently, so it returns what you need, fast. We'll begin with a core use case for credit analysts: screening companies by financials.
General Manager, Digital Content & Innovation
Cristina's tenure at Moody’s spans 17 years, during which she has held several leadership positions. Currently the General Manager of Digital Content and Innovation, one of Moody's largest business units, she is responsible for leading the drive on some of Moody's most forward-looking solutions, including the newly launched Moody’s Agentic Solutions, as well as Research Assistant, the first GenAI-powered research tool commercially available for financial market participants.
Senior Director - Generative AI Solutions
Pavle Sabic is a global expert in enterprise AI strategy, helping Fortune 500 companies and large financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas embed GenAI and agentic solutions into high-value workflows.
At Moody’s, he leads the integration of domain-specific data and analytics into production-grade AI systems that enhance decision-making, uncover risk, and unlock capital. His expertise spans credit risk, automation, strategic data integration, and cross-functional go-to-market execution, making him a trusted partner in driving adoption of AI at global scale.
A published thought leader and frequent speaker on AI in financial services, Pavle has been featured on CNBC, and in the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Barron’s, and Fortune.
Director - Industry Practice Lead, APAC
David Pan is a Director - Industry Practice Lead for Asia Pacific at Moody’s and is responsible for exploring innovative applications of Moody's data exposed through GenAI. He advises organizations across the region on distinguishing hype from reality, identifying practical use cases, and guiding effective adoption strategies.
Before joining Moody’s, David led generative-AI solution design, development handbooks, and supervised production deployments that drove measurable business impact. He has held leadership roles in Professional Services, Solution Architecture, and Business Development across financial crime & compliance, fraud & identity, and data science consulting.
David currently holds an Executive MBA at INSEAD.
Assistant Director - Customer Success
Caroline Hedgcock is an Assistant Director of Customer Success at Moody’s, where she specializes in helping clients optimize their use of Moody’s Research Assistant. A leader in AI prompting strategies, Caroline works closely with financial institutions to streamline workflows, accelerate analysis, and unlock deeper insights leveraging Moody’s GenAI-powered Research Assistant.
With extensive expertise in applying advanced prompting techniques, Caroline ensures that clients harness the full capabilities of the Research Assistant to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. Her approach bridges technical innovation with practical application, helping organizations unlock the benefits of embedding GenAI into their daily workflows.