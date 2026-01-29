BACK TO HOME

Moody's CreditView: updates and insights

At Moody's, we believe in being at the forefront of insight and technology so we can speed up your workflows, streamline your decision-making, and give you a better view of risk and the ways to mitigate it. Read about our insights on market trends, the initiatives that excite us, the work we're doing, and our plans for the future.

Prompting series 

Maximize the potential of Research Assistant by prompting with precision.  Our aim is to help you speak Research Assistant’s language fluently, so it returns what you need, fast. Follow along to learn how to craft more powerful prompts so you can more quickly derive actionable insights from our AI-driven platform.

Team spotlight

Meet the people behind the blog!

We're putting the spotlight on our leaders, key contributors, and subject matter experts.

Cristina Pieretti

General Manager, Digital Content & Innovation

Cristina's tenure at Moody’s spans 17 years, during which she has held several leadership positions. Currently the General Manager of Digital Content and Innovation, one of Moody's largest business units, she is responsible for leading the drive on some of Moody's most forward-looking solutions, including the newly launched Moody’s Agentic Solutions, as well as Research Assistant, the first GenAI-powered research tool commercially available for financial market participants.

Pavlé Sabic

Senior Director - Generative AI Solutions

Pavle Sabic is a global expert in enterprise AI strategy, helping  Fortune 500 companies and large financial institutions across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas embed GenAI and agentic solutions into high-value workflows.

At Moody’s, he leads the integration of domain-specific data and analytics into production-grade AI systems that enhance decision-making, uncover risk, and unlock capital.  His expertise spans credit risk, automation, strategic data integration, and cross-functional go-to-market execution, making him a trusted partner in driving adoption of AI at global scale.

A published thought leader and frequent speaker on AI in financial services, Pavle has been featured on CNBC, and in the Wall Street JournalFinancial TimesBarron’s, and Fortune.  

David Pan

Director - Industry Practice Lead, APAC

David Pan is a Director - Industry Practice Lead for Asia Pacific at Moody’s and is responsible for exploring innovative applications of Moody's data exposed through GenAI. He advises organizations across the region on distinguishing hype from reality, identifying practical use cases, and guiding effective adoption strategies.

Before joining Moody’s, David led generative-AI solution design, development handbooks, and supervised production deployments that drove measurable business impact. He has held leadership roles in Professional Services, Solution Architecture, and Business Development across financial crime & compliance, fraud & identity, and data science consulting.

David currently holds an Executive MBA at INSEAD.

Caroline Hedgcock

Assistant Director - Customer Success

Caroline Hedgcock is an Assistant Director of Customer Success at Moody’s, where she specializes in helping clients optimize their use of Moody’s Research Assistant. A leader in AI prompting strategies, Caroline works closely with financial institutions to streamline workflows, accelerate analysis, and unlock deeper insights leveraging Moody’s GenAI-powered Research Assistant.

With extensive expertise in applying advanced prompting techniques, Caroline ensures that clients harness the full capabilities of the Research Assistant to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. Her approach bridges technical innovation with practical application, helping organizations unlock the benefits of embedding GenAI into their daily workflows.    