Introducing Moody’s OneView™

Moody’s OneView brings together data, analytics, and AI enabled capabilities into a unified experience to help customers uncover new opportunities, understand risk more clearly, and move forward with confidence. Built around our customers’ needs, it delivers relevant intelligence in context, supporting faster insights and more informed decisions.

Moody’s OneView delivers a powerful set of capabilities and decision-grade intelligence:

Coverage includes more than 400,000 public and private companies for broader screening, monitoring, and analysis.

Probability of Default drivers and early warning signals that support proactive risk identification.

Built-in GenAI Assistant that helps users uncover relevant insights and accelerate analysis.

AI-powered news sentiment and advanced filtering to highlight emerging trends and risks.

Ownership structure, including beneficial owner flags and interactive corporate trees.

Interactive sector specific scorecards applying Moody’s Ratings methodologies to assess unrated entities.

Economic and sector research connecting company level risk to scenarios, forecasts, and outlooks.

Moody’s Ratings and credit research provide transparent opinions to benchmark risk and support decision making.

Today's launch of Moody’s OneView addresses the credit and capital markets use cases, serving as the first step in a broader evolution. These personalized experiences will continue to expand across asset classes and use cases bringing insights, workflows, and perspectives together through a unified solution.

As customers face increasingly complex challenges, Moody’s remains focused on providing intelligence that is actionable, intuitive, and built for what’s next.

Moody’s OneView is available now.

Explore how Moody’s OneView empowers teams to discover deeper insight across risk and opportunity.