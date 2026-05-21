Stablecoin and banking: Tokenization’s growing influence on US finance

Artificial intelligence, digital finance, and cyber risk are reshaping the global economy, driving rapid transformation across industries and financial systems. Advances in artificial intelligence are changing how businesses operate, while blockchain and tokenization are redefining financial infrastructure and introducing new forms of digital assets. At the same time, expanding digital footprints are increasing exposure to cybersecurity risks for sovereigns, companies, and institutions.
As innovation accelerates, the digital economy is becoming more complex and interconnected. While new technologies offer efficiency gains and new revenue opportunities, they also introduce regulatory uncertainty, operational risks, and evolving credit implications. Financial institutions, corporates, and governments must balance adoption with resilience as they navigate shifting competitive dynamics and emerging vulnerabilities.
Growth in areas such as tokenized finance, data infrastructure, and AI-driven investment is creating divergence in outcomes, with some organizations better positioned to adapt than others. As digital transformation continues, forward-looking analysis is critical to understanding how these trends will influence credit quality and long-term financial stability.
Stablecoin’s growing use reveals policy, liquidity and price vulnerabilities
As stablecoins gain traction globally, they are increasing exposure to monetary and fiscal policy risks. Their ability to deviate from par value, along with vulnerabilities tied to underlying collateral, highlights emerging liquidity and pricing challenges across digital financial systems.
US financial markets envision inevitable shift to tokenized assets and digital money
Most institutions we surveyed say the benefits of asset tokenization will accelerate the move to a digitalized financial system, even with numerous technical, regulatory and legal hurdles ahead.
Tokenization will alter transaction flows but is unlikely to remove intermediaries
While asset tokenization and digital money are expected to gain scale, their impact will be evolutionary rather than disruptive. Transaction flows will shift, but incumbent asset managers, banks, and infrastructure providers are likely to maintain their central roles in the financial system.
Emerging Markets and Global Shocks: Why Credit Outcomes Are Uneven
Digitalization of finance is enabling faster, more efficient transactions, but adoption will be gradual as institutions navigate regulatory, technical, and operational challenges. Developments in tokenization and digital assets are reshaping how financial systems operate while introducing new credit implications.
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