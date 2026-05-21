Stablecoin and banking: Tokenization’s growing influence on US finance

Artificial intelligence, digital finance, and cyber risk are reshaping the global economy, driving rapid transformation across industries and financial systems. Advances in artificial intelligence are changing how businesses operate, while blockchain and tokenization are redefining financial infrastructure and introducing new forms of digital assets. At the same time, expanding digital footprints are increasing exposure to cybersecurity risks for sovereigns, companies, and institutions.

As innovation accelerates, the digital economy is becoming more complex and interconnected. While new technologies offer efficiency gains and new revenue opportunities, they also introduce regulatory uncertainty, operational risks, and evolving credit implications. Financial institutions, corporates, and governments must balance adoption with resilience as they navigate shifting competitive dynamics and emerging vulnerabilities.

Growth in areas such as tokenized finance, data infrastructure, and AI-driven investment is creating divergence in outcomes, with some organizations better positioned to adapt than others. As digital transformation continues, forward-looking analysis is critical to understanding how these trends will influence credit quality and long-term financial stability.