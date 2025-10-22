Customer intelligence, AI, and the 2025 enterprise shift

Dreamforce 2025: A glimpse into the future of intelligent enterprise

Dreamforce 2025 delivered a powerful vision for the future — one in which artificial intelligence, data, and human ingenuity converge to reshape how industries operate, collaborate, and grow. From manufacturing to healthcare, the event showcased how organizations are embracing transformation at scale.

Here are the top takeaways:



1. AI-powered transformation across industries

Across sectors like manufacturing, automotive, energy, financial services, and healthcare, AI agents are becoming central to operations. These intelligent systems automate tasks, streamline workflows, and promote proactive service delivery, resulting in enhanced productivity, improved customer engagement, and greater operational resilience.

Moody’s integrated suite of connectors — including our Orbis, NewsEdge™️, and Maxsight™️ offerings — brings high-quality data, analytics, and intelligence directly into organizations’ workflows. These tools help teams identify opportunities, accelerate engagement, and drive revenue growth.