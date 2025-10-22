Moody's logo
Data-driven sales and marketing organizations are more efficient and effective at growing their business. Access to accurate, trusted, and timely information on your customers and prospects allows you to make more confident decisions about potential opportunities.

Moody's can support your firm in its validation, enrichment, and maintenance of its customer relationship management (CRM) data by providing company firmographics and analytics to provide your sales and marketing teams with the actionable insights needed to drive growth.

Optimize your customer’s journey for growth with Moody’s data

Fuel growth with enriched intelligence, predictive scoring, and strategic segmentation. 

Harness CRM-connected enrichment, ideal customer profiling, and wallet-aware scoring to unlock high-propensity targets. Deploy total addressable market (TAM) segmentation and look-alike ABM modeling to architect a go-to-market strategy that’s both expansive and surgical.

BX_3350_Moody's data estate image for MDC webpage

Moody's for Salesforce

In today’s fast-paced, risk-intensive environment, business leaders need tools that simplify complexity and accelerate growth. Moody’s for Salesforce delivers just that — an integrated suite of connectors including Moody’s Orbis, NewsEdge™, and Maxsight™ bringing our high-quality data, analytics, and intelligence directly into your Salesforce workflow.

Whether you're identifying new opportunities, assessing risk, or streamlining onboarding, Moody’s for Salesforce helps you make confident decisions with speed and precision.

How we help

01 Global company data, hierarchies and analytics

Global company data, hierarchies and analytics

Moody’s can help support the cleansing, validation, enrichment, and maintenance of your first-party data by providing robust, globally standardized firmographics for your CRM accounts and leads, to help drive your go-to-market planning, sales intelligence, and growth. For banks specifically, incorporating WalletSizing® data from Vallstein, adds a crucial layer of strategic insight by providing estimated annual spend on specific goods and services for over 90 million companies worldwide, enabling targeted engagement with high-value prospects and optimizing sales strategies based on detailed financial behaviors and capacities.

Link your accounts and leads through comprehensive corporate ownership structures and branch locations for a full understanding of your customer spend and cross-sell opportunities.

02 Technographic data

Technographic data

Understand the digital profiles and domain linkage for your accounts and leads through their website, email, and IP addresses, enabling web visitor intelligence, enhancing form fill experience, lead routing, scoring, and targeting. We treat the data to make it more useful and interoperable and are channel agnostic when it comes to delivery options.

03 Near real-time news, sentiment and alerts

Near real-time news, sentiment and alerts

Notify your sales personnel of relevant news and information from reliable sources related to their accounts and leads that can be easily analyzed, and trigger sales client engagement to accelerate deals.

04 Deal data

Deal data

Get a deeper understanding of credit quality with access to quantitative ratings from Moody’s Ratings and other ratings and scores from Moody’s Analytics, including default and sentiment.

Solution features

Information on over 600 million global public and private entities with over 134 million active entities linked to corporate hierarchies, plus over 400 million related directors and managers.
Technographic digital profiles and analytics for 320+ million domains, including up to 300+ attributes and scores, and up to eight years of trends.
Annual sales and employee counts for over 162 million entities, globally standardized financial statements for over 48 million entities worldwide, plus over 2 trillion in B2B spend behavior across 45 categories.
