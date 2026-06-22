From SR 11-7 to SR 26-2: Managing model risk when models don't stand still

Read that boundary carefully, because it's the one most institutions will misread. The exclusion isn't a reprieve from governance. It is a statement that the technology is moving too fast for a fixed framework to keep pace with it, and an instruction to build governance anyway, using sound judgment rather than a checklist. More guidance is coming. In the meantime, the principles of model risk management still apply, and the institutions that treat the carve-out as permission to do less will find that an examiner reading the same footnote reached a different conclusion.

Related reading: Regulators drive new standards for AI model risk management.



Risk doesn't end at the model

Even where SR 26-2 draws a formal line, the data doesn't honor it. Consider a chain many institutions already operate: a generative AI tool spreads a borrower's financial statements. That output feeds a credit model. The credit model produces a risk rating. The risk rating informs the CECL reserve, one of the most consequential estimates on a bank's financial statements.

The spreading tool sits outside SR 26-2's formal scope. The credit model and the CECL reserve do not. A systematic error at the start of that chain doesn't stay there. It travels: into the credit model as a data quality problem, into the risk rating as a judgment that looks sound but rests on a compromised input, and into the reserve as a misstatement whose origin is three steps removed from where anyone is looking. Auditors and examiners will follow that chain to its end regardless of where the AI exclusion begins.



What adaptive governance requires

SR 26-2 doesn't prescribe a fixed methodology, and that's deliberate. What it asks for instead is harder: understand the risk a given model or tool actually carries, track where its outputs travel once they leave the model, and name who is accountable for the judgment applied along the way.

That requires governance to extend beyond the model itself, into how outputs are used, who is qualified to challenge them, and what happens when a qualified expert gets the call wrong. It also requires the functions that used to operate in sequence, model risk, compliance, technology, audit, to operate as one connected view of risk rather than a series of handoffs where context gets lost at every boundary.

Forward progress is the standard that holds up here. It's defensible when it's measured against the institution's own prior state, not against an abstract notion of completeness, and when the pace of governance improvement matches the pace at which the institution's AI footprint is growing. An institution whose AI adoption is accelerating faster than its governance is improving isn't making forward progress in any sense an examiner will accept. The examiner isn't looking for a perfect record. They're looking for an institution that knows where it is, knows where it's going, and can show the work between those two points.

The institutions that read SR 26-2's flexibility as license to slow down will be building governance for a regulatory environment that no longer exists. The institutions that read it correctly will use this window to build something that compounds: a first line genuinely capable of challenging what it uses, and a governance program that demonstrably gets better as the technology does.

Find the person in your institution who already understands the difference between using a model's output and understanding it. Make sure they have the standing to act on that difference before your next exam does it for you.

For more on how AI is reshaping governance expectations, see Model Risk Management in the Age of AI.



How we help

Moody's supports financial institutions in identifying, assessing, and mitigating model risk across the enterprise as regulatory expectations evolve. To find out how we can help your organization strengthen its risk culture and resilience, get in touch today.