Reduce friction and accelerate banking decisions with connected data

Banks globally are working to reduce operational friction and improve the speed and quality of decision-making. For many this means developing a more effective analytics platform that can deliver a 360-degree view of opportunities and provide decision-grade intelligence to support timely, informed action.
To address this, banks need a common data layer that allows teams to access, analyze, and act seamlessly without switching tools or re-running manual processes. This requires a unified, well-governed data foundation that brings together disparate data into a single, structured, and secure environment with clear lineage. By building this foundation, banks can make AI more reliable and auditable at scale, ready for technology and risk leadership scrutiny.
Moody’s Banking Data Management (BDM), designed in partnership with Databricks, aims to address these key banking data challenges by providing a governed, Databricks-native foundation that supports multiple enterprise use cases without duplicating data or pipelines.
It does so by unifying a bank's data with Moody's trusted analytics in a single environment, allowing users to connect data to their existing tools and processes more efficiently.
This approach can help banks establish a consistent, trusted foundation across finance, risk and analytics teams, reducing manual effort and improving access to analytics-ready banking data. This can help to achieve lower operational friction, faster time to analysis, and a more sustainable analytics platform. And all of this is delivered through an integrated Moody’s-Databricks partnership.
The development of BDM has led to Moody’s being named as the ISV Innovation Partner of the Year at the 2026 Databricks Partner Awards. Find out more about how we partner with Databricks to help banks turn insight into action here.
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Moody’s Banking Solutions
Bringing together data, experience, and best practice capabilities, with our specialized and agile intelligence, Moody’s banking solutions empower banks to adapt confident and efficient decision making, to ultimately drive growth and meet strategic goals.