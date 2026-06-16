Reduce friction and accelerate banking decisions with connected data

Banks globally are working to reduce operational friction and improve the speed and quality of decision-making. For many this means developing a more effective analytics platform that can deliver a 360-degree view of opportunities and provide decision-grade intelligence to support timely, informed action.

To address this, banks need a common data layer that allows teams to access, analyze, and act seamlessly without switching tools or re-running manual processes. This requires a unified, well-governed data foundation that brings together disparate data into a single, structured, and secure environment with clear lineage. By building this foundation, banks can make AI more reliable and auditable at scale, ready for technology and risk leadership scrutiny.

Moody’s Banking Data Management (BDM), designed in partnership with Databricks, aims to address these key banking data challenges by providing a governed, Databricks-native foundation that supports multiple enterprise use cases without duplicating data or pipelines.